Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Game Announced, Sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man

A new face for a new game.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 June 2020 02:08 IST
Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Game Announced, Sequel to 2018's Spider-Man

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS5

Highlights
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales release date in “Holiday 2020”
  • Miles Morales one of many who takes on Spider-Man mantle
  • He was part of the first game, 2018’s Spider-Man, too

Spider-Man is coming to PS5. At the online PS5 event, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a launch title for the PS5 and the next entry in the Spider-Man series that began with Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018 on the PS4. As you can tell, the Spider-Man PS5 game will focus on the eponymous superhero, who was featured in the first game as a photographer, was bitten by a genetically-modified spider, gained spider-like powers, and received training from Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was announced with a teaser trailer at the PS5 games event, which featured Miles in action in his well-known suit, swinging through New York City and protecting its citizens from danger, and walking down the street. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales teaser trailer ended by revealing a “Holiday 2020” release date, which puts it alongside the launch of the PS5 in late 2020.

Though Miles is no doubt the protagonist, there's no word on what happened to its version of Peter Parker. He might be involved on Spider-Man: Miles Morales as well, but there's no word on that just yet.

The original Spider-Man game was a critical and commercial hit for Sony-owned developer Insomniac Games, which is most likely behind the sequel as well. It was compared to the Batman: Arkham series — that's high praise for any superhero game — and it ended up as one of the best-selling PS4 games of all time with over 13.2 million copies sold.

You may also know Miles Morales from the 2018 Oscar-winning animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out late 2020 on the PS5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man, Spider Man Miles Morales, PS5, PlayStation 5, Insomniac Games
Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Game Announced, Sequel to 2018's Spider-Man
