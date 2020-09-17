Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay trailer has swung in. At the PlayStation 5 Showcase event, Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled seven minutes of first look gameplay from the first Spider-Man PS5 game centred on the Harlem hero. It starts off with Miles attending a political rally organised by his mother, which goes sideways after some criminals barge in, forcing Miles' alter ego to step in. The fight takes him to a nearby bridge, where he squares up with some neon-sporting villains rocking some solid gear of their own. Miles replies with the use of his invisibility powers and his own arsenal of attacks.

But things don't go well, as you can see in the Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay trailer above. The bridge starts to collapse, forcing Miles to save everyone on the bridge. The scene is a bit reminiscent of the splitting ferry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Homecoming, except that Miles has to save the day himself. There's no Iron Man here. The gameplay trailer leaves us hanging on how Miles will do so though, but it gives us a proper thrilling glimpse at what seems to be one of the biggest set-pieces from Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Set one year after the events of the Spider-Man PS4 game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone sequel spin-off that will be around half as long as the first game, in which the main story took a little less than 20 hours to complete. It's set just prior to the Christmas holidays — in line with its release period — as Miles is pulled into “a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army” taking place in and around New York City's Harlem neighbourhood, Miles' new home.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a launch title on the PS5.