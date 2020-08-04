Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Spider Man in Marvel’s Avengers Is Exclusive to PlayStation, Coming Early 2021

Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers Is Exclusive to PlayStation, Coming Early 2021

Not all Spider-Man fans are happy with Sony, as you can imagine.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 August 2020 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers Is Exclusive to PlayStation, Coming Early 2021

Photo Credit: Square Enix

Spider-Man is coming to the Avengers game

Highlights
  • Marvel’s Avengers out September 4 on PC, PS4, Xbox One
  • Spider-Man won’t be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
  • Not the same Spider-Man as in the other PS exclusive

Spider-Man will be part of the upcoming Marvel's Avengers, but only on PS4 and PS5, developer Crystal Dynamics has announced. As you can expect, this hasn't gone down well with most of the fandom, who are naturally upset over the fact that Sony and Marvel have struck a deal to make Spider-Man exclusive to one console for a third-party title. In addition to PS4 and PS5, Marvel's Avengers will also be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia, though it seems that gamers on those platforms won't be able to play as Spider-Man.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Crystal Dynamics associate art director Jeff Adams said Peter Parker will be added to the Avengers game in early 2021, with an in-game event made up of a series of challenges that will have players testing his abilities.

As with all other downloadable content for Marvel's Avengers, Spider-Man will be available for free. This isn't the same Peter Parker as in the PlayStation-exclusive 2018 Spider-Man game by Insomniac, mind you, but Crystal Dynamics' own take on the Brooklyn web slinger.

Though Crystal Dynamics didn't give us a look at their version of Spider-Man, it said the design borrows from the work of Spider-Man co-creator and artist Steve Ditko, and his successor John Romita Sr, with other bits and pieces from elsewhere in the character's long near-six-decade history.

Of course, you'll have the option to swap outfits, as with all heroes in Marvel's Avengers, in addition to a series of gadgets, abilities, skills, and web configurations that you can pick from. Spider-Man will also have access to Avengers tech such as custom shooters from Stark Industries, SHIELD, and Hank Pym.

Marvel's Avengers is out September 4 on PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One. It's a launch title on PS5 and Xbox Series X. A beta begins August 7 on PS4 and August 14 for PC and Xbox One.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Avengers, Marvels Avengers, Spider Man, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix, Marvel, PlayStation, PS4, PS5
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
US Should Get 'Substantial Portion' of TikTok Operations Sale Price: Trump

Related Stories

Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers Is Exclusive to PlayStation, Coming Early 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  2. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘High Pre-Order Demand’
  3. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display, 12-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  4. Redmi 9 Prime India to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top Smartphone Deals Previewed
  6. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  7. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Smart TV Go on Sale in India Today
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  10. Nokia C3 With Octa-Core CPU, 3,040mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Lineup to See Four Models Launched This Year in Two Phases, Supply Chain Report Claims
  2. Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers Is Exclusive to PlayStation, Coming Early 2021
  3. US Should Get 'Substantial Portion' of TikTok Operations Sale Price: Trump
  4. WhatsApp Launches Search the Web Feature to Fight Misinformation, Rolling Out in Select Countries
  5. Samsung Denies Interest in Arm Holdings Stake
  6. ByteDance to Consider International Headquarters for TikTok Outside US
  7. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India in October via Flipkart: 10 Points
  8. Moto E7 Plus With 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor Spotted on Geekbench
  9. Facebook Leases Workplace at Landmark New York Building
  10. OnePlus Nord Open Sale Delayed to August 6 Due to ‘Unprecedented Demand During Pre-Order’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com