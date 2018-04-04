Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Spider-Man Exclusive to the PS4, 'Never' Coming to the Xbox One: Insomniac

 
, 04 April 2018
Spider-Man Exclusive to the PS4, 'Never' Coming to the Xbox One: Insomniac

Highlights

  • The Xbox One misses out on Spider-Man
  • The game's developer stated it's a PS4 exclusive on Twitter
  • A release date for the game should be made public soon

Spider-Man PS4 developer Insomniac has confirmed that the game will not be making it to Microsoft’s console. It tweeted a simple “never” in reply to a fan query regarding the game making it to the Xbox One. It lines up with Sony boss Shawn Layden labelling Spider-Man as a “true exclusive” for the PS4 when it was shown off at E3 2017 during Sony’s event.

Previously, Insomniac released a trailer featuring exploration, combat, and behind-the-scenes details on what to expect. The studio says Spider-Man’s story will feature a confident Peter Parker who is an underdog in the fight against the game’s villains. Drawing from past Spider-Man games, the Arkham series of Batman titles, and Insomniac’s own Sunset Overdrive, Spider-Man is shaping up to be a solid action-adventure title. Information on the game's release date should drop shortly.

Insomniac is no stranger to developing games on the Xbox One, responsible for 2014’s superlative Sunset Overdrive on Microsoft’s black box. And while critically acclaimed, we never did see a Sunset Overdrive 2. Aside from a few experiments with VR and a quirky metroidvania game in Song of the Deep, Insomniac is largely known for its output on PlayStation consoles. Particularly the Resistance and Ratchet and Clank series.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Spiderman, Spider Man, PS4, PS4 Pro, Insomniac, Insomniac Games, Xbox One
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

Vivo V9
