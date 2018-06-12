Spider-Man E3 2018 Gameplay Trailer Has Slick Gameplay and Villains Aplenty

PS4-exclusive Spider-Man had a substantial gameplay trailer at E3 2018. Not only did it show off some of the villains you'd be up against such as Electro and Rhino, but it also gave some context as to what you can expect when Spider-Man is out on September 7. All of the action takes place in a prison that hosts all the super criminals Spider-Man had put away over the years and now they're all free leaving him with the task of putting them back in their cells. Combat appeared free flowing and reminiscent of the Batman Arkham series and the traversal seemed exceptionally smooth, allowing you to move from one location to another with ease.

It seems to work in hand with the game's plot that has your favorite web-slinger as a seasoned super hero instead of someone coming to terms with his powers. The trailer ends with the rogue's gallery of super villains ready to pummel him into submission before a new character arrives much to Spider-Man's consternation and it isn't revealed who it is, leaving us with a tease of what the full game has to offer in terms of story.

Previously developer Insomniac confirmed that the game will be at a locked 30fps on both PS4 and PS4 Pro. Furthermore, Spider-Man won't feature any micro-transactions. And if you were expecting characters exclusive to the game, this is far from the case. Instead, Insomniac has focussed on those already existing in the Marvel universe. Peter Parker's love interest Mary Jane will also be playable.

What's more is the game will have a photomode and akin to other titles like Yakuza 6, Spider-Man can take selfies with other characters in the game and interact with them. And this time around, Spider-Man won't die when falling into water, which used to be the case in past games. In terms of scale, its "several times larger" than Insomniac's previous open world effort, Sunset Overdrive and it will feature fast travel in the form of New York's subway system. Spider-Man will feature a host of unlockable outfits as well, each giving the player distinct abilities including a Noir Spider-Man suit and Spider-Punk.

