SoulCalibur 6 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC Announced

The next entry in the long-running SoulCalibur series of fighting games, SoulCalibur 6 was revealed at The Game Awards 2017. SoulCalibur 6 has a 2018 release date though no information on an exact date has been announced just yet. The game will be coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Much like publisher Bandai Namco's other fighting game franchise, Tekken 7, SoulCalibur 6 runs on Unreal Engine 4. At The Game Awards 2017, a trailer revealed series staples Mitsurugi and Sophitia squaring off in combat. The gameplay trailer showed off both characters using weapons that had different coloured lighting. This could mean we see an additional gameplay mechanic over and above the weapon-based fights the series is known for. Perhaps a gear system similar to Injustice 2? Only time will tell.

The last mainline SoulCalibur game released over five years ago for the PS3 and Xbox 360. SoulCalibur 6 signals Bandai Namco's intent to move beyond it's other big fighting series Tekken. Not that we're complaining. Of the two, it's been the more accessible title.

Nonetheless, hopefully SoulCalibur 6 isn't hamstrung by season passes, an online only component, and barebones single-player content that we've seen in other fighting games this generation like Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom.