Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

SoulCalibur 6 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC Announced

 
08 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
SoulCalibur 6 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC Announced

Highlights

  • SoulCalibur 6 is out in 2018
  • It's coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC
  • It is running on Unreal Engine 4

The next entry in the long-running SoulCalibur series of fighting games, SoulCalibur 6 was revealed at The Game Awards 2017. SoulCalibur 6 has a 2018 release date though no information on an exact date has been announced just yet. The game will be coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Much like publisher Bandai Namco's other fighting game franchise, Tekken 7, SoulCalibur 6 runs on Unreal Engine 4. At The Game Awards 2017, a trailer revealed series staples Mitsurugi and Sophitia squaring off in combat. The gameplay trailer showed off both characters using weapons that had different coloured lighting. This could mean we see an additional gameplay mechanic over and above the weapon-based fights the series is known for. Perhaps a gear system similar to Injustice 2? Only time will tell.

 

The last mainline SoulCalibur game released over five years ago for the PS3 and Xbox 360. SoulCalibur 6 signals Bandai Namco's intent to move beyond it's other big fighting series Tekken. Not that we're complaining. Of the two, it's been the more accessible title.

Nonetheless, hopefully SoulCalibur 6 isn't hamstrung by season passes, an online only component, and barebones single-player content that we've seen in other fighting games this generation like Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bandai Namco, PC games, PC gaming, PS4, Soulcalibur, Soul Calibur, Soul Calibur 6, SoulCalibur 6, SoulCalibur VI, Soul Calibur VI, The Game Awards 2017, Xbox One
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions’ Ballad Expansion Out Today for Nintendo Switch and Wii U
SoulCalibur 6 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC Announced
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart Big Shopping Days
TRENDING
  1. What's New and Different About the Google Go App
  2. Redmi 5 Launch, Honor 7X and Redmi 5A in India, More: Your 360 Daily
  3. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: These Are the Best Deals on Offer
  4. Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus With Bezel-Less Design, Large Battery Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 'Unlikely' to Be Unveiled at CES: Report
  6. Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Oppo F5 Youth With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  8. Samsung, Paytm Offer Cashback of Up to Rs. 8,000 on Galaxy Phones
  9. Idea Upgrades Rs. 198 Prepaid Pack to Offer More Data
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Launch Event: How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.