Sony's gaming division said on Friday it had agreed to buy "God of War" developer Valkyrie Entertainment for an undisclosed amount, as it seeks to add more muscle to its PlayStation Studios.

The deal marks Sony Interactive Entertainment's fifth acquisition this year, following its buying of Nixxes Software, "Returnal" developer Housemarque, Bluepoint Games, and Firesprite.

People had turned to video games for entertainment during last year's lockdowns, sparking a boom that is yet to slow down despite schools reopening and COVID-19 restrictions easing.

Seattle-based Valkyrie, which also makes other popular titles such as "Twisted Metal" and "inFAMOUS" and has also worked on the "Forza Motorsport" franchise, will continue to be run by its current management team.

Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, said in a tweet that Valkyrie would be making "invaluable contributions" to the division's franchises.

God of War PC system requirements were announced recently by Santa Monica Studio. The detailed breakdown of the system requirements has five separate settings, allowing the action RPG game's fans to play it without necessarily having to spend much to upgrade their PC. Additionally, the Sony-owned studio has also released a trailer which shows the new features for PC, including enhanced graphics and effects. God of War will be launched on PC on January 14.