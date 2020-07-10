Technology News
Sony Reveals PS5 Game Box Design With Spider-Man: Miles Morales Art

Sony appears to have made subtle changes in box design for upcoming PS5 titles.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 10 July 2020 13:41 IST
Spider-Man: Miles Morales box art reveal slight changes in PS5 logo and colour

Highlights
  • Sony revealed box art of the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Minute design changes were noted in PS5 game box design
  • PS5 teaser page went live on Amazon and Flipkart in India this week

Sony showed what PlayStation 5 game boxes will look like, as it revealed the box art for the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. At a first glance, the box design seems similar to the older generations. However, a keen eye would reveal minute changes in the box colour and the PS5 logo. The PlayStation 5, whose teaser page went live on Amazon India and Flipkart earlier this week, is expected to hit the shelves in “late 2020.”

In a blog post, Sony shared images of the physical box of its upcoming game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. While the shape and basic design layout of the next-generation game box looks similar to that of PlayStation 4 titles, it can be noticed that the PS5 logo on top comes in black on white background. This stands in contrast with the classic white PS4 logo on blue background seen on the existing game boxes. Whether this would be the standard design for all future releases or is specific to Spider-Man: Miles Morales is yet to be seen. In a slightly inconspicuous change, the classic blue colour of the box's plastic also appears of a slightly darker shade than PlayStation 4's physical boxes.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes as a sequel to Insomniac Games' surprisingly delightful 2018-release, Marvel's Spider-Man, which was a PlayStation 4 exclusive. The new release is expected to take the story forward as gamers would get to play as Miles Morales, as he explores his newly discovered superpowers. No official release date has yet been revealed.

A teaser page of the upcoming PlayStation 5 recently went live on Amazon and Flipkart in India. Expected to release later this year, a tip suggested that the PlayStation 5 may see a November 20 release date. It is also expected that the Digital Edition will cost EUR 399 (approximately Rs. 33,500) with the standard edition priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,000).

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

