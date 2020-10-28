Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Posts Strong Second Quarter Profit on Gaming Business, Booming PlayStation 5 Pre Orders

Sony Posts Strong Second-Quarter Profit on Gaming Business, Booming PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders

Sony’s July-September profit reached JPY 317.76 billion (roughly Rs. 22,500 crores).

By Reuters | Updated: 28 October 2020 14:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony Posts Strong Second-Quarter Profit on Gaming Business, Booming PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders

Such high-margin online revenue is likely to help Sony's gaming business stay profitable this year

Highlights
  • Sony forecasts gaming division to post annual profit of JPY 300 billion
  • Consumers' shift to gaming software during lockdown boosted profit
  • PlayStation 5 (PS5) console will be launching next month

Sony on Wednesday raised its annual profit outlook after reporting a surprise second-quarter profit increase, as its gaming business continued to capture "nesting" demand driven by COVID-19 lockdown measures.

July-September profit reached JPY 317.76 billion (roughly Rs. 22,500 crores), up 13.9 percent from JPY 278.96 billion (roughly Rs. 19,700 crores) in the same period a year prior, the entertainment and electronics firm said in a statement.

The result compared with the JPY 197.55 billion (roughly Rs. 14,000 crores) average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Sony raised its annual profit forecast to JPY 700 billion (roughly Rs. 49,600 crores) from an earlier estimate of JPY 620 billion (roughly Rs. 43,900 crores). That compared with the JPY 672.33 billion (roughly Rs. 47,600 crores) consensus of 24 analysts.

The firm now forecasts its gaming division to post annual profit of JPY 300 billion (roughly Rs. 21,200 crores), from the previously estimated JPY 240 billion (roughly Rs. 17,000 crores).

Consumers' shift to gaming software downloads and online subscription services during lockdown boosted profit despite the PlayStation 4 console coming to the end of its lifecycle.

Such high-margin online revenue is likely to help Sony's gaming business stay profitable this year, outweighing massive marketing and production costs associated with the launch of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console next month.

Sony pre-sold as many PS5 consoles in the first 12 hours in the United States as in the first 12 weeks for its predecessor PlayStation 4 device, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in an interview.

"The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been very, very considerable," Ryan told Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Jim Ryan, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Sony Seeing 'Very Considerable' PlayStation 5 Demand Ahead of November 12 Launch
Aarogya Setu Developer Details Not Furnished by MeitY, NIC, NeGD; CIC Summons CPIOs

Related Stories

Sony Posts Strong Second-Quarter Profit on Gaming Business, Booming PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  3. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  5. LG Wing With Swivel Screen, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  6. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  8. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  9. Vu Masterpiece TV With 85-Inch 4K HDR QLED Panel Launched in India
  10. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite US FCC Listing Reveals Square Design, Key Specifications
  2. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 Get Global Release; Come With Heart Rate Monitoring, Up to 38 Days Battery Life
  3. Windows 10 New Update Removes Adobe Flash Player from System: Workarounds to Reinstall
  4. Google Drive Will Open Now Office Files Directly in Editing Mode, Adds Enhanced Support for Workspace
  5. Apple Music Version 3.4 Released for Android With Autoplay Feature, Mobile Data Settings, and More
  6. Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne Reunite on Apple TV+ Comedy Series Platonic
  7. Google Pixel 5 Users Report Issues With Pixel Stand, No Fix in Sight
  8. Amazon’s Audible Expands Podcasts Business With 100,000 Free Shows to Take on Spotify, Apple Podcasts
  9. TCL 10 5G UW With Triple Rear Cameras Launched on Verizon Wireless
  10. Amazon Launches Its Shopping Website in Sweden
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com