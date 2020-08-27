Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders have begun, the Japanese company has announced. It added that the online registration is open for PlayStation users for an opportunity to receive an invitation to pre-order a PS5 console. The consoles will only be shipped in the US. In other PS5-related news, a Brazilian telecommunications agency has allegedly certified Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 standards for the console, which will be launched by the end of the year. We already know the Sony PlayStation 5 comes with fast SSD, 4K games and 120fps support, 3D audio and DualSense controllers.

As per the announcement, there will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so the company will send out invites to a selected number of its existing consumers (that is, those who have a PlayStation console) to pre-order a console from the video game brand. Only those who have a PlayStation Network ID (PSN ID) are allowed to register for the invitation programme. The company also clarifies that pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, which means that once a user gets an invite, they have to be quick to pre-book the console.

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come with 4K gaming and 120fps support

Sony says that if a user is selected, they will get an email with instructions and details. It is to be noted that filling out the pre-order registration form does not guarantee an invite as the invitations will be sent based on users' “previous interests and PlayStation activities”. As mentioned, getting an invite does not guarantee a pre-order. The invitation will have an expiration date and time. There is also a limit of one console (along with two new DualSense controllers and other PS5 accessories) pre-order per PSN ID. Another catch is that the delivery address should be in the US. Any orders that contain a non-US based address will be cancelled.

In another PS5-related development, a certification listing allegedly shows the upcoming gaming console will have the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. According to the alleged documents shared by The National Telecommunications Agency that regulates the telecommunications sector in Brazil, and spotted by Brazilian publication Tecnoblog, a J20H100 module claimed to be the PS5 console will come with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity features.

If true, this will be a massive upgrade over PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles. The PS4 supports Wi-Fi 4 and the Pro model supports Wi-Fi 5. Further, the PS4 console features Bluetooth 2.1 and PS4 Pro comes with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

As far as launch date is concerned, there is no concrete information on it. An Amazon listing indicated that the consoles will arrive in India in “Late 2020”. A leak tipped that the PlayStation 5 will be released on November 20. The PS4 Digital Edition may cost EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,000) with the standard edition could be priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,600).

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.