Sony has announced the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller can now be used with iPhone models, iPad models, iPod touch models, and Apple TV to play PS5 or PS4 games remotely. The PS Remote Play app allows PS5 or PS4 owners to play their games remotely on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or PS4, however, this functionality was limited to the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller. Now, players can use their DualSense controller to play games remotely on their Apple devices if they are on the latest OS.

Through a post on its PlayStation support page, Sony shared that the DualSense controller is now compatible with Apple devices and can be connected using Bluetooth. iPhone, iPad, iPod touch models running iOS 14.5 and later, as well as Mac machines running macOS Big Sur 11.3 or later are capable of connecting to the DualSense controller via Bluetooth. This would allow users to play their PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 games using the DualSense controller on their mobile devices via the PS Remote Play app.

To connect your DualSense controller with an Apple device, follow these steps:

Turn on pairing mode on the controller, press and hold the create button and then press and hold the PS button till the light bar blinks. Turn on Bluetooth on your device and your DualSense controller should show up in the list of nearby Bluetooth devices. Select the controller and the light bar on DualSense will blink. The player indicator will light up.

You can now use the DualSense controller to play compatible games using the PS Remote Play app. It can also be used to play games that support MFi controllers (controllers that are approved by Apple for use on iOS devices). The DualSense controller can be paired with only one device at a time and will need to be paired with every new device.

If you want to reconnect the DualSense controller with your PS5, connect it using the USB cable, press the PS button, and you're all set.