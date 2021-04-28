Technology News
Sony Has Sold 7.8 Million PlayStation 5 Consoles Since Launch, 3.3 Million in Q4 2020

Sony said it sold 5.7 million PlayStation 4 consoles worldwide in FY2020.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 April 2021 19:31 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony PlayStation Plus had 47.6 million subscribers in Q4 of FY2020

Highlights
  • Sony PlayStation 5 saw 4.5 million units sold in November-December
  • The console was launched in early November last year
  • 3.3 million PS5 consoles were sold in Q4 2020

Sony in its annual earnings report for FY2020 on Wednesday announced that it has sold a total of 7.8 million units of its PlayStation 5 console since its launch in November last year. In comparison, the Japanese technology company sold 5.7 million PlayStation 4 consoles worldwide in the entire financial year. It also said that there were 47.6 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, and 109 million PlayStation Network users in the fourth quarter of the financial year.

As per Sony's earnings report of FY2020, the company sold 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the fourth quarter that ended on March 31. Previously, in its financial report for Q3 2020, the Japanese company shared that it sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units since its launch in early November. Furthermore, out of total 5.7 million PlayStation 4 consoles, Sony sold 1.4 million in Q3 2020, and a million units in Q4 2020.

In terms of software and titles, Sony sold 338.9 million full game software (PlayStation 4/ PlayStation 5), and 58.4 million first party titles in the entire FY2020, with 61.4 million and 7.9 million sold in the Q4 2020, respectively. Additionally, Sony had 47.6 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, and 109 million monthly active users in Q4 2020. In terms of revenue, Sony's Game & Network Services (G&NS) segment, which consoles, games, and network services, brought in a revenue of JPY 2,604,713 million (roughly Rs. 1,78,060 crores).

Sony recently announced through its PlayStation account on Twitter that PlayStation Now users will soon be able to stream certain games at 1080p resolution. PlayStation Now is Sony's cloud streaming subscription service that allows PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC users to play PS4, PS3, and PS2 games. PlayStation Now costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) per month or $24.99 (roughly Rs. 1,900) for three months. There is also an annual plan that costs $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500), and it is available in Europe, the US, Canada, and Japan.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    Sourabh Kulesh
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting May 2021 Security Patch, Improved Camera Performance With Update

