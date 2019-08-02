Sony has introduced PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series, which will allow professional as well as casual gamers to participate in competitive online gaming tournaments against friends and rivals for incredible rewards. Given the popularity of the gaming console that recently crossed 100 million units in sales, it makes sense for the company to give its fans around the world a totally new experience where gamers of all skill levels will be able to compete from within the comfort of their homes. Players will even get opportunities to win prizes and rewards.

Steven Roberts, VP, Global Competitive Gaming, Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced via a blog post, that owners of PS4 consoles will be able to participate in PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series that will kick off from August 6 with Stage 1 of Mortal Kombat 11. In the future, tournaments will be held for games including FIFA 20, Battlefield V, and Warface. To be sure, the first PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series tournament occurred for Injustice 2 back in June, and Stage 3 of that tournament will be held on Sunday, August 4.

All that you will need to participate in the tournaments is an active PlayStation Plus Membership. Additionally, tournament types include 1 vs 1, where individual players compete against one another; Team vs Team, where two groups of teams compete against each other; and finally Free for All, where players or groups of players square off in a battle against many.

To shed more light on the topic, these Challenger Series tournaments will be seasonal. How this works is that any eligible game is going to have seasons where the players will get a chance to come back and compete in their favourite games again and again. So, the competition will be divided into three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3, and you'll need to win to qualify for the next stage. As you move up, the challenge and difficulty increases, but so do the rewards. On passing Stage 1, users will get a game-specific PS4 theme; for passing Stage 2, users will get digital in-game currency, and lastly, for passing Stage 3, rewards include a Grand Prize, including digital in-game currency and more.

As we mentioned, two games are already up for the PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series — Mortal Kombat 11 and Injustice 2, with more games to be added soon. There are plenty of seasons as well as plenty of rewards to be won. The PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series kicks off from August 6. You can visit Tournaments within the Events tab on your PS4 console to find out more.