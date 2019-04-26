Flipkart on Friday kicked off the Grand Gadget Days sale in India. The three-day sale, which lasts until Sunday, April 28, brings discounts and offers on laptops, headphones, Bluetooth and smart speakers, mobile accessories, tablets, digital and DSLR cameras, power banks, gaming consoles, and various computer peripherals. Among other deals, the Flipkart sale lists lightweight notebooks starting at Rs. 41,990, Bluetooth speakers and headphones from Rs. 349, and wearables with an initial price of Rs. 999. The sale also includes the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim (PS4 Slim) with a discounted price. Similarly, Flipkart is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with an additional exchange discount.

The Grand Gadget Days sale on Flipkart brings the Sony PS4 Slim 500GB with Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn (Complete Edition), and Gran Turismo Sport at Rs. 22,690. This is down from Rs. 28,580. The Xbox One X and Xbox One S have also received discounted prices of Rs. 37,990 and Rs. 20,990, respectively. While the Xbox One X was launched at Rs. 44,990 last year, the Xbox One S 1TB model generally retails at Rs. 30,990.

The Flipkart sale also offers various headphones and speakers at as low as Rs. 349. Particularly, the JBL Go 2 that was launched at Rs. 2,999 is available through the sale at Rs. 2,299. The JBL Go+ speaker is also listed at Rs. 1,699, down from Rs. 3,499. Likewise, Skullcandy Jib headphones, Skullcandy Anti headphones, and wired headphones from Audio Technica have also received discounted prices.

Flipkart is also offering an additional exchange discount worth Rs. 5,000 for customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. The Alcatel 3T 8 and Honor T3 have also been listed at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. Various Asus and Dell laptops have also been offered with exchange discounts and no-cost EMI options. Similarly, power banks from companies such as Intex and Syska have been listed with a starting price of Rs. 500.

The Flipkart sale has listed pen drives starting at Rs. 299, memory cards at Rs. 429, and OTG pen drives at Rs. 399. Various 1TB and 2TB hard drives are also available at an as low price as Rs. 3,599. Additionally, solid state drives during the sale are listed with a starting price of Rs. 1,899.

Flipkart has also listed the Apple Watch Series 3 at Rs. 23,900, though it normally retails at Rs. 28,900. The Huami Amazfit Bip is also available at Rs. 4,999, down from Rs. 5,499, and Huami Amazfit Stratos at Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 15,999. Additionally, there are discounts on Google Home and Home Mini speakers, Mi Wi-Fi Basic Security Cam, and Mi 360 smart security camera.

Mobile phone covers, cases, and other accessories are available with a starting price of Rs. 99. The Flipkart sale also offers various point and shoot cameras starting at Rs. 6,490, DSLRs at Rs. 22,990, mirrorless cameras at Rs. 33,990, camera lenses at 6,550, and tripods with a minimum discount of 70 percent. Furthermore, there are discounts on computer peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and printers among other essential gadgets.

