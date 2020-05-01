Technology News
loading

PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India Dropped to Rs. 499 a Month

The PlayStation Plus price drop is said to be a permanent change.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 May 2020 18:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India Dropped to Rs. 499 a Month

PlayStation Plus lets gamers play multiplayer games and offers cloud storage for uploading saved games

Highlights
  • PlayStation Plus revised pricing is visible on Sony’s PlayStation Store
  • Sony was earlier selling PlayStation Plus starting at Rs. 599
  • PlayStation Plus is available for PlayStation 3 and later consoles

PlayStation Plus subscription price in India has been reduced to as low as Rs. 499 for a month. The change is reflecting on Sony's online PlayStation Store in the country. Retailers such as Games The Shop have started showing the updated PlayStation Plus subscription price as well. PlayStation Plus is required to play multiplayer games, upload saved games to the cloud, and get exclusive access to selected demos and official beta trials ahead of their public releases. It can be accessed on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita.

Sony PlayStation Plus price in India

As per the listing on the PlayStation Store, the PlayStation Plus one year subscription is now available with a price tag of Rs. 2,999, down from Rs. 4,439. The three-month subscription price has also been reduced from Rs. 1,869 to Rs. 1,199. The one-month subscription price has been dropped from Rs. 599 to Rs. 499. The updated prices are also available on the Games The Shop site. Gaming news site The Mako Reactor reported that the price cut is a permanent change and not a limited term deal.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for confirmation, and will update this space when the company responds.

Update follows revised pricing of PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro
The latest update comes just after Sony increased the pricing of the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro in India. The company raised the PS4 Slim price by Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 29,990 from Rs. 27,990. The PS4 Pro price has been increased by Rs. 1,720 to Rs. 38,710 from Rs. 36,990. The change was visible on the Sony India website for the 1TB variants of both PS4 models.

Buying a budget TV online? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation Plus price in India, PlayStation Plus, Sony PlayStation Plus, Sony India, Sony
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

    PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India Dropped to Rs. 499 a Month
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Mrs. Serial Killer, The Imitation Game, Room, and More on Netflix in May
    2. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
    3. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
    4. Sony Drops PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India
    5. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
    6. Xiaomi Is Allegedly Silently Sending Data of Its Users to Remote Servers
    7. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
    8. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
    9. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
    10. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
    #Latest Stories
    1. Realme X50 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Start Receiving Software Updates in India With New Features
    2. PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India Dropped to Rs. 499 a Month
    3. LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow
    4. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
    5. Fitbit to Launch 4G-Enabled Smartwatch for Kids in 2020: Report
    6. ICANN Blocks .org Domain Sale: Why This Matters, in Ten Points
    7. Google Duo for Android May Ditch the Need for Phone Numbers for Calls
    8. Amazon Extends Work From Home Regime Till October 2
    9. Apple, Huawei Boost Market Share, as First-Quarter China Smartphone Shipments Fall: Canalys
    10. Global Smartphone Shipments Drop 13 Percent in Q1 2020 Due to Pandemic, Q2 Could Be Worse: Research
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com