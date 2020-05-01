PlayStation Plus subscription price in India has been reduced to as low as Rs. 499 for a month. The change is reflecting on Sony's online PlayStation Store in the country. Retailers such as Games The Shop have started showing the updated PlayStation Plus subscription price as well. PlayStation Plus is required to play multiplayer games, upload saved games to the cloud, and get exclusive access to selected demos and official beta trials ahead of their public releases. It can be accessed on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita.

Sony PlayStation Plus price in India

As per the listing on the PlayStation Store, the PlayStation Plus one year subscription is now available with a price tag of Rs. 2,999, down from Rs. 4,439. The three-month subscription price has also been reduced from Rs. 1,869 to Rs. 1,199. The one-month subscription price has been dropped from Rs. 599 to Rs. 499. The updated prices are also available on the Games The Shop site. Gaming news site The Mako Reactor reported that the price cut is a permanent change and not a limited term deal.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for confirmation, and will update this space when the company responds.

Update follows revised pricing of PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro

The latest update comes just after Sony increased the pricing of the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro in India. The company raised the PS4 Slim price by Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 29,990 from Rs. 27,990. The PS4 Pro price has been increased by Rs. 1,720 to Rs. 38,710 from Rs. 36,990. The change was visible on the Sony India website for the 1TB variants of both PS4 models.

