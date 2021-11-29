PlayStation Store End of Year Deals sale is now live, offering discounts on over 700 titles listed on Sony's blog. Top deals include discounts on titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Journey, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition, Final Fantasy VII, DOOM, The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season, Resident Evil 2, Fallout 4, Alien: Isolation, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and several other titles. The games part of the PlayStation Store End of Year Deals sale will sell at discounted prices until December 22.

Gamers can check the complete list of over 700 titles that are currently discounted on the PlayStation Store. Sony is also offering the PlayStation Plus subscription at Rs. 1,999 or 33 percent off the original price as part of its Black Friday Sale, but this offer is only valid till today, i.e. November 29.

To help you navigate the discounted titles, we've picked out the best PlayStation End of Year deals:

PlayStation 5 deals

Hot Wheels Unleashed: Collectors Edition at Rs. 2,799 - 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

NHL 22 X-Factor Edition at Rs 3,574 - 45 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

F1 2021: Deluxe Edition at Rs 2,499 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition at Rs. 3,249 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition at Rs 599 - 70 percent off

Watch Dogs: Legion - Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,499 - 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition at Rs 4,224 - 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Monster Truck Championship at Rs. 1,249 - 50 percent off

Judgment at Rs. 1,499 - 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Mortal Kombat 11 at Rs. 1,049 - 65 percent off

PlayStation 4 deals

Journey at Rs. 499 - 50 percent off

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: Standard Edition at Rs. 449 - 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Spider-Man at Rs. 1,249 - 50 percent off

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition at Rs 4,224 - 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Final Fantasy VII at Rs. 665 - 50 percent off

Hot Wheels Unleashed: Collectors Edition at Rs. 2,799 - 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 1,124 - 50 percent off

Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition at Rs 599 - 70 percent off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 599 - 80 percent off

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season at Rs. 549 - 50 percent off

Just Die Already at Rs. 582 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Resident Evil 2 at Rs. 999 - 60 percent off

Fallout 4 at Rs. 599 - 60 percent off

Watch Dogs: Legion - Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,499 - 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy at Rs. 799 - 80 percent off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe at Rs. 2,499 - 60 percent off

Alien: Isolation at Rs. 449 - 80 percent off

Gran Turismo Sport (VR) - 60 percent off