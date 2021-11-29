Technology News
PlayStation End of Year Deals Sale: Big Discounts on Marvel's Spider-Man, F1 2021, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Sony’s Black Friday Sale ends today, making way for the End of Year Deals sale.

By David Delima | Updated: 29 November 2021 20:04 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony has listed over 700 games that are discounted on the PlayStation Store

Highlights
  • Over 700 games are discounted as part of Sony’s End of Year Deals sale
  • Sony has published the complete list of discounted titles on its blog
  • The End of Year Deals sale is on till December 22

PlayStation Store End of Year Deals sale is now live, offering discounts on over 700 titles listed on Sony's blog. Top deals include discounts on titles like Marvel's Spider-Man, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Journey, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition, Final Fantasy VII, DOOM, The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season, Resident Evil 2, Fallout 4, Alien: Isolation, Assassin's Creed: Origins, and several other titles. The games part of the PlayStation Store End of Year Deals sale will sell at discounted prices until December 22.

Gamers can check the complete list of over 700 titles that are currently discounted on the PlayStation Store. Sony is also offering the PlayStation Plus subscription at Rs. 1,999 or 33 percent off the original price as part of its Black Friday Sale, but this offer is only valid till today, i.e. November 29.

To help you navigate the discounted titles, we've picked out the best PlayStation End of Year deals:

PlayStation 5 deals

Hot Wheels Unleashed: Collectors Edition at Rs. 2,799 - 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

NHL 22 X-Factor Edition at Rs 3,574 - 45 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

F1 2021: Deluxe Edition at Rs 2,499 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition at Rs. 3,249 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition at Rs 599 - 70 percent off

Watch Dogs: Legion - Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,499 - 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition at Rs 4,224 - 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Monster Truck Championship at Rs. 1,249 - 50 percent off

Judgment at Rs. 1,499 - 40 percent off (NEW LOW)

Mortal Kombat 11 at Rs. 1,049 - 65 percent off

PlayStation 4 deals

Journey at Rs. 499 - 50 percent off

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: Standard Edition at Rs. 449 - 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Spider-Man at Rs. 1,249 - 50 percent off

Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition at Rs 4,224 - 35 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Final Fantasy VII at Rs. 665 - 50 percent off

Hot Wheels Unleashed: Collectors Edition at Rs. 2,799 - 30 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 1,124 - 50 percent off

Rainbow Six Siege - Deluxe Edition at Rs 599 - 70 percent off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 599 - 80 percent off

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season at Rs. 549 - 50 percent off

Just Die Already at Rs. 582 - 50 percent off (NEW LOW)

Resident Evil 2 at Rs. 999 - 60 percent off

Fallout 4 at Rs. 599 - 60 percent off

Watch Dogs: Legion - Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,499 - 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy at Rs. 799 - 80 percent off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe at Rs. 2,499 - 60 percent off

Alien: Isolation at Rs. 449 - 80 percent off

Gran Turismo Sport (VR) - 60 percent off

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google Redesigns Wear OS 'System Updates' Screen to Mention the Android Version

