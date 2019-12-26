Sony has reduced the price of its PlayStation 4 console in India yet again, but it is applicable only on the PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB model. Unlike the price cut that was announced a couple of months ago, the latest price reduction on the PlayStation 4 is part of a limited time offer. Following the price cut, the PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB is now reportedly available at Rs. 27,990 in India. However, some online stores and multiple offline retailers are selling the PlayStation 4 Slim's 1TB model at Rs. 1,000 cheaper in India.

As per a report from The Mako Reactor, which cites information received from multiple retailers, the price of the PS4 Slim 1TB has been reduced to Rs. 27,990, down from its older asking price of Rs. 29,990 in India. The new price is applicable for all bundles being sold in India. The report adds that the price cut on the PS4 Slim 1TB model is part of a limited time offer, which started on December 24 and ends on February 29 next year.

Gadgets 360 reached out to multiple Sony Center outlets in New Delhi, and can confirm the price cut on the PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console. However, the console is available at an even cheaper asking price of Rs. 26,990 at numerous stores, and with free games as part of a bundle. However, two of them told Gadgets 360 that the limited-time price cut will only be live until December 31, 2019. Some of the PS4 Slim 1TB bundles we asked about offered 4 games, while the rest offered 3 games or even just a single title. We have reached out to Sony India for confirmation and will update this story when we hear back.

Likewise, the asking price of Rs. 26,990 for the PlayStation Slim 1TB bundle is now available on multiple ecommerce platforms in India. Amazon is selling the PlayStation Slim 1TB Mega Pack bundle at Rs. 26,990, and it includes God of War, Uncharted 4, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Flipkart is offering the vanilla PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB bundle at Rs. 26,990. The PlayStation Slim 1TB bundle with Detroit Being Human, God of War, The Last Of Us, and Fortnite is up for grabs at Rs. 26,990 on the Paytm Mall as well.

