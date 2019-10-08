Technology News
Sony PlayStation 4 Loses Facebook Integration

The removal of Facebook integration also means that PS4 users won't be able to find PlayStation Network friends via their Facebook accounts.

By | Updated: 8 October 2019 18:00 IST
Sony PlayStation 4 Loses Facebook Integration

Sony Interactive Entertainment has removed Facebook integration from the PlayStation 4, which means that one can not share screenshots and trophies with Facebook friends from a console now.

"PlayStation 4's share features will remain the same, except Facebook will no longer be offered as a destination to share screenshots, videos, music, or links to gameplay broadcasts," the company said in a blog post detailing the changes on Monday.

The removal of Facebook integration also means that PS4 users won't be able to find PlayStation Network friends via their Facebook accounts.

Additionally, profile pictures imported from Facebook will no longer be used.

"We recommend selecting a new picture for PlayStation friends to identify you. There are multiple options for changing your profile picture on PS4 to an Avatar or image of your choosing," the company added.

However, the Nintendo Switch still has Facebook integration.

Further reading: PlayStation 4, Facebook
Sony PlayStation 4 Loses Facebook Integration
