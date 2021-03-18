Sony Play at Home brings ten free PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games that will be available for download from March 25. Sony introduced Play At Home in April last year as a way to provide some entertainment to consumers who were forced to stay home during lockdowns. Now, the latest update with the programme brings indie games like Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Subnautica, The Witness, among others. This is separate from the free games included with PlayStation Plus. Players can also get a free copy of Ratchet & Clank on PS4 till March 31 as well as get Horizon Zero Dawn for free from next month.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR users can enjoy 10 free games starting March 25 at 8pm PT (8:30am IST, March 26) till April 22 at 8pm PT (8:30am IST, April 23) as part of Sony's Play at Home initiative. PlayStation and Sony's indie partners have worked together to provide these games for free. Sony is also extending the trial for Funimation – anime-focussed subscription service – also starting from March 25.

The free games are:

Abzu

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite (PS VR supported)

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PS VR supported)

Moss (PS VR supported)

Thumper

Paper Beast

The 10th game is Ratchet & Clank which is available for free right now, till March 31 at 8pm PDT (8:30am IST, April 1).

Additionally, players will be able to get Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free starting April 19 at 8pm PT till May 14 8pm PT.

Last month, Sony offered Ratchet & Clank for free to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users as part of its Play At Home initiative. The games that are included in Play At Home initiative don't require a PS Plus subscription to play. All you need to do is redeem the game from the PS Store and it will be available to download and play. This initiative will last till June so players can expect to get more free games in the coming months.

