Sony Play at Home Initiative Brings 10 Free PS4, PS vr Games Starting March 25

Sony Play at Home initiative was introduced in April last year to cope with ongoing lockdowns.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 March 2021 17:34 IST
Sony Play at Home Initiative Brings 10 Free PS4, PS vr Games Starting March 25

Abzu has been developed by Santa Monica studio Giant Squid

Highlights
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available from April 19
  • PlayStation, Sony’s indie partners have collaborated to bring these free
  • Sony is offering Ratchet & Clank for free till March 31

Sony Play at Home brings ten free PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games that will be available for download from March 25. Sony introduced Play At Home in April last year as a way to provide some entertainment to consumers who were forced to stay home during lockdowns. Now, the latest update with the programme brings indie games like Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Subnautica, The Witness, among others. This is separate from the free games included with PlayStation Plus. Players can also get a free copy of Ratchet & Clank on PS4 till March 31 as well as get Horizon Zero Dawn for free from next month.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR users can enjoy 10 free games starting March 25 at 8pm PT (8:30am IST, March 26) till April 22 at 8pm PT (8:30am IST, April 23) as part of Sony's Play at Home initiative. PlayStation and Sony's indie partners have worked together to provide these games for free. Sony is also extending the trial for Funimation – anime-focussed subscription service – also starting from March 25.

The free games are:

  • Abzu
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Rez Infinite (PS VR supported)
  • Subnautica
  • The Witness
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PS VR supported)
  • Moss (PS VR supported)
  • Thumper
  • Paper Beast

The 10th game is Ratchet & Clank which is available for free right now, till March 31 at 8pm PDT (8:30am IST, April 1).

Additionally, players will be able to get Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free starting April 19 at 8pm PT till May 14 8pm PT.

Last month, Sony offered Ratchet & Clank for free to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users as part of its Play At Home initiative. The games that are included in Play At Home initiative don't require a PS Plus subscription to play. All you need to do is redeem the game from the PS Store and it will be available to download and play. This initiative will last till June so players can expect to get more free games in the coming months.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: Sony, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, Ratchet and Clank, Abzu, Horizon Zero Dawn, Enter the Gungeon, The Witness
    Vineet Washington
    Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
    Alibaba, Tencent, Others Summoned by Chinese Regulators Over Deepfake Tech

