Sony Offering Free Netflix With PlayStation Plus Subscriptions

Sony is offering three months of Netflix for free with yearly PlayStation Plus subscriptions. This deal isn't live globally just yet, although it is available in India and most of Europe right now, provided you've received an email from the company with the offer of free Netflix. That said, several members of popular gaming forum ResetEra have confirmed that they have received access to the offer via email, which comes with a personalised link to purchase a one year PS Plus subscription. PS Plus is Sony’s service that allows for online multiplayer, cloud saves, and access to games each month for a fee.

A legal page on Sony's website backs up their claims, stating that these are being sent out to specific users.

"User must have received an email from the Promoter informing them of the promotion (the “Promotion Email”). Note: only users selected by the Promoter and who have opted in to receive promotional/marketing communications from the Promoter will be eligible)," reads Sony's terms and conditions for getting access to free Netflix.

Partaking in this offer entitles a user to three months of the Netflix Service on Netflix’s Standard (HD) Streaming Plan with purchase of a one year PS Plus subscription. The offer ends on May 4 at 2:30pm IST.

Countries eligible for this offer include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Previously we reported that PS Plus prepaid cards had made their way to India. Specialist games store Games The Shop has listed the PS Plus three month membership card for Rs. 1,899. Compared to buying it digitally, you’re paying Rs. 30 more, which isn’t too much considering you don’t have to worry about your credit or debit card working on the PS Store or not. It's also available on Amazon India via third-party sellers.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.