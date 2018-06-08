Sony Not Interested in Paladins PS4 Cross-Platform Play: Hi-Rez Studios

Overwatch clone Paladins for Nintendo Switch release date is June 12. After this was revealed, it was also known that the game will have cross-platform play between Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Much like Rocket League, Minecraft, and Fortnite, PS4 cross-platform play with other consoles has not been implemented. It resulted in fans asking developer Hi-Rez Studios why the console was omitted from the cross-platform play proceedings. According to Paladins Executive Producer Chris Larson, Sony isn't interested in cross-platform play.

"Sony is not too keen on x-play. :(," tweeted Larson in response to queries about Paladins receiving PS4 cross-play support.

Previously, Microsoft stated it was in discussion with Sony, Xbox marketing head Aaron Greenberg said: "Absolutely, yeah. We're talking to Sony [about cross-platform play]."

"We do partner with them on Minecraft, and of course, we would like to enable them to be part of that: one community, to unite gamers. So we're talking to them and we're hopeful that they'll be supportive of it."

It's obvious why Sony would be hesitant to partner up, given the PS4 is the clear winner in the current console generation, having outsold the Xbox One 2:1. While Microsoft stopped sharing official sales figures a while ago, market estimates put it around 26-28 million. Sony's own estimates put the PS4 over 60 million.

Sony's last official statement was laughably ridiculous, noting it won't support cross-platform play because it wants to keep its players safe. That argument goes out the window when you realise that Rocket League, Fortnite, and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game do have PS4-PC support.

“You should call Microsoft and Sony. And Nintendo I guess. I mean, it's something everybody has been asking for. Obviously, first party [console manufacturers] hinted at it for a little bit for a little while there. And then went quiet on it. Something we asked them about all the time what their plans are and if there are any plans. Usually, we don't get many answers back,” said WWE 2K18 Executive Producer Mark Little to Gadgets 360, suggesting that its a lot more complicated than flipping a switch.

“I can only imagine the complexities of those conversations between the two [Sony and Microsoft] and some of those of complexities come in the areas of stuff like purchasable content and if ‘we allow cross-platform play, what does it mean to purchase on one platform and play it on the other.’ So there's a lot of really complicated issues. It's not our problem. It's on the first-party side. There's a lot of interesting things they need to figure out as first-parties that has nothing to do with us. Once they figure it out we'll figure out what our plan is,” he said.

