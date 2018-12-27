NDTV Gadgets360.com

Sony My PS4 Life Compiles Your Gaming History in a Shareable Video

, 27 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sony My PS4 Life Compiles Your Gaming History in a Shareable Video

My PS4 Life is a look at your biggest gaming achievements.

Highlights

  • Generate a video based on your PS4 gaming history
  • Generating the video will subscribe you to marketing emails
  • Video can be shared, embedded and downloaded

It's been five years since the PlayStation 4 launched internationally, and now Sony is giving you a chance to take a glorified look at what you've been doing on the system in all these years. The company is offering all your boasting rights in a convenient video form that you can get from a site it recently launched - My PS4 Life.

To get you stats in a video, just log on to the site using the same credentials as your PS4 account, and click the button that says "Create my Video". In a couple of minutes you'll have a video generated with some interesting stats on the games you've played the most, the rarest trophy you've collected and many more. Alternatively, the video will even be sent to your registered email address in 24 hours after clicking the button. Though this is being offered as a holiday season special, the stats are not limited to 2018, but your entire PS4 gaming history.

 

Unfortunately there's no option to hide or customise what gets shown in the video. So in case you don't want anyone to know about your (lack of) PlayStation Trophies, or which game you've been spending the most amount of hours in, there's no way to change that once the video is generated.

The video can be shared directly on Facebook and Twitter, and you're given the option to generate an embed code, or even download the video. It's worth noting that clicking on the button to create your video will get you automatically subscribed to marketing emails, though you have the option to unsubscribe later.

On the flip side having this data accessible may lead to player numbers of well known titles outed, as we had reported earlier

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS4, PlayStation 4, My PS4 Life, Sony, Gaming
Gagan Gupta Video and social media junkie. Enjoys gaming almost as much as caffeine. More
Nvidia GeForce RTX Mobile GPUs Pop Up in Alleged Leak, GeForce RTX 2060 Could Launch Soon
Pricee
Sony My PS4 Life Compiles Your Gaming History in a Shareable Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Kicks Off in India: Top Discounts, Offers
  2. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched
  3. Honor V20 With Display Hole Selfie Camera, Kirin 980 SoC Unveiled
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. Flipkart, Amazon Hit as Government Looks to Ban 'Online Exclusives'
  6. Sony Launches WH-CH700N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones in India
  7. Realme A1 Tipped to Be Realme's Next Budget Smartphone in India
  8. Flipkart Reveals Its Best Selling Mobiles and Phone Brands of 2018
  9. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Receiving Android Pie via OxygenOS 9.0.0 Update
  10. Honor View 20 to Be Amazon India Exclusive, Registrations Begin
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.