Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony India Diwali Sale Starting October 5, Will Offer Discounts on God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, More: Report

Sony India Diwali Sale Starting October 5, Will Offer Discounts on God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, More: Report

Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 on November 12 in some parts of the world.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 September 2020 15:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony India Diwali Sale Starting October 5, Will Offer Discounts on God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, More: Report

The Last of Us Part 2 Standard Plus Edition is said to cost Rs. 2,999 during the sale

Highlights
  • Sony Diwali sale said to start from October 5
  • The sale may last for three weeks
  • Sony is allegedly giving discounts on major titles

Sony Diwali sale is said to start from October 5 and will bring discounts on several major titles for the PlayStation 4. A report states that Sony has told retailers that the Sony India Diwali sale will begin from October 5 and the sale is expected to last for three weeks. The titles include Nioh 2, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2 Standard Plus Edition, Death stranding, Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition, and more. As of now, Sony has not shared details for the discounts and dates for the Diwali sale.

The games that are expected to be available at discounted prices during Sony India Diwali are:

  • Nioh 2 – Rs. 2,499
  • PUBG – Rs. 1,499
  • God of War – Rs. 999
  • The Last of Us Part 2 Standard Plus Edition – Rs. 2,999
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Rs. 2,999
  • Uncharted 4 – Rs. 999
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – Rs. 999
  • Death Stranding – Rs. 1,999
  • Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition – Rs. 1,999
  • Concrete Genie – Rs. 1,499
  • Bloodborne – Rs. 999
  • Knack 2 – Rs. 1,499
  • Medievil – Rs. 1,499
  • The Last of Us Remastered – Rs. 999
  • Uncharted Collection – Rs. 999
  • Minecraft Bedrock Edition – Rs. 1,499
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Rs. 999
  • GT Sport – Rs. 999
  • God of War 3 Remastered – Rs. 999
  • Until Dawn – Rs. 999

The discounts and sale date have been shared by The Mako Reactor and we have reached out to Sony to get confirmation on the same.

Interestingly, some of the aforementioned games are already available at lower prices on e-retailers like Amazon.

Sony will be launching the PlayStation 5 in two variants, a regular and a Digital Edition that does not have a disk drive. Both consoles will be launched on November 12 in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand; and November 19 in rest of the world. The PS5 will cost $499.99 (roughly Rs. 36,800) while the Digital Edition will cost $399.99 (about Rs. 29,500) in the US. Exact India pricing has not been revealed yet.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony India Diwali Sale, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme 7i India Launch Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth, Appears on Support Page

Related Stories

Sony India Diwali Sale Starting October 5, Will Offer Discounts on God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, More: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Complete Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme’s New Q-Series Phone Launching on October 13: Report
  3. Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon
  6. Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Launch in November
  7. Samsung Galaxy F41 to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. OnePlus Updates Zen Mode App With Features Meant for Android 11
  9. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile May Remain Banned in India Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A33 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Sony India Diwali Sale Starting October 5, Will Offer Discounts on God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, More: Report
  3. Realme 7i India Launch Teased by CEO Madhav Sheth, Appears on Support Page
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  5. Fitbit OS 5.0 for Sense, Versa 3 Smartwatches Won’t be Released For Earlier Models
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Teased, Coming Soon With Offers, Huge Deals on Mobiles, Electronics, and More
  7. Trifo Max Robot Vacuum Cleaners With Home Security Camera Feature Launched in India
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Teased, Coming Soon With Offers, Deals on Mobiles, Electronics, and More
  9. Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Launch in November
  10. DC’s Black Adam Casts Aldis Hodge as Hawkman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com