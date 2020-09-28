Sony Diwali sale is said to start from October 5 and will bring discounts on several major titles for the PlayStation 4. A report states that Sony has told retailers that the Sony India Diwali sale will begin from October 5 and the sale is expected to last for three weeks. The titles include Nioh 2, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2 Standard Plus Edition, Death stranding, Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition, and more. As of now, Sony has not shared details for the discounts and dates for the Diwali sale.

The games that are expected to be available at discounted prices during Sony India Diwali are:

Nioh 2 – Rs. 2,499

PUBG – Rs. 1,499

God of War – Rs. 999

The Last of Us Part 2 Standard Plus Edition – Rs. 2,999

Ghost of Tsushima – Rs. 2,999

Uncharted 4 – Rs. 999

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – Rs. 999

Death Stranding – Rs. 1,999

Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition – Rs. 1,999

Concrete Genie – Rs. 1,499

Bloodborne – Rs. 999

Knack 2 – Rs. 1,499

Medievil – Rs. 1,499

The Last of Us Remastered – Rs. 999

Uncharted Collection – Rs. 999

Minecraft Bedrock Edition – Rs. 1,499

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Rs. 999

GT Sport – Rs. 999

God of War 3 Remastered – Rs. 999

Until Dawn – Rs. 999

The discounts and sale date have been shared by The Mako Reactor and we have reached out to Sony to get confirmation on the same.

Interestingly, some of the aforementioned games are already available at lower prices on e-retailers like Amazon.

Sony will be launching the PlayStation 5 in two variants, a regular and a Digital Edition that does not have a disk drive. Both consoles will be launched on November 12 in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand; and November 19 in rest of the world. The PS5 will cost $499.99 (roughly Rs. 36,800) while the Digital Edition will cost $399.99 (about Rs. 29,500) in the US. Exact India pricing has not been revealed yet.

