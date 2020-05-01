Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Increases Prices for PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Consoles, PS4 Slim Reportedly Gets New Bundle

Sony Increases Prices for PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Consoles, PS4 Slim Reportedly Gets New Bundle

Sony has updated its website with the new pricing for the PS4 Slim and the PS4 Pro.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 May 2020 15:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony Increases Prices for PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Consoles, PS4 Slim Reportedly Gets New Bundle

Photo Credit: The Mako Reactor

PS4 Slim bundle includes three free games

Highlights
  • Sony PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro prices have been increased
  • Sony PS4 Slim will get a new bundle with multiple free games
  • The consoles are listed on Flipkart with older pricing

Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles have gotten more expensive in India — the PS4 Slim price has gone up by Rs 2,000 while the PS4 Pro price has gone up by Rs. 1,720. Of course, as non-essential items, the consoles are not being sold online due to the coronavirus lockdown, but Sony has confirmed the new pricing on its website. A report added that Sony has changed prices because the older price was only intended to be promotional and so this price hike has been in the works. The report also added that the PS Slim will be getting a new bundle in India, called the PS4 Mega Pack.

Sony has increased the price of the PS4 Slim in India to Rs. 29,990 from Rs. 27,990, and the PS4 Pro to Rs. 38,710 from Rs. 36,990 for the 1TB models. The updated pricing, that includes all taxes, can be seen on Sony's India website. The PS4 consoles are currently listed on e-commerce website Flipkart with the older prices, but they are either unavailable or not deliverable, due to the nation-wide lockdown.

 

A report by The Mako Reactor stated that the older prices were part of a promotional scheme that has now ended. It added that the prices are expected to be updated on sites like Amazon and Flipkart soon. The report also stated that the PS4 Slim will be getting a new bundle called the PS4 Mega Pack that will include discs for GTA V, God of War, Days Gone, a code for Fortnite cosmetics, as well as a code for three months of PlayStation Plus. This bundle has popped up online for pre-orders on some retailers, as per the report.

Right now, Flipkart has a PS4 Slim 1TB Mega Pack listed for Rs. 27,990 that includes Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Uncharted 4, along with a code for three months of PlayStation Plus.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Slim, PlayStation 4 Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Could Be Sending Your Browser Data to China, Even in 'Incognito' Mode
D2h to Offer Cashback to Recharge Other Users’ Accounts, Introduces Ramzaan Combo Channel Pack
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

Sony Increases Prices for PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Consoles, PS4 Slim Reportedly Gets New Bundle
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  4. Mrs. Serial Killer, The Imitation Game, Room, and More on Netflix in May
  5. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  6. Xiaomi Is Allegedly Silently Sending Data of Its Users to Remote Servers
  7. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  8. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  9. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  10. Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite World Cup 2020 and Dota 2 International Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic
  2. Huawei Watch GT 2e Price in India Tipped By Flipkart Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-Orders for PS4, Xbox One Now Live in India: Price, Editions, Bonus Features
  4. MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Is the New Mobile Chip for Everyday Gamers
  5. Oppo A92 Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked On Retail Site
  6. Realme X50 Pro, Realme 3 Pro Start Receiving Software Updates in India With New Features
  7. PlayStation Plus Subscription Price in India Dropped to Rs. 499 a Month
  8. LG Opens Bookings for LG G8X ThinQ, Smart TVs, ACs, Other Consumer Electronics With Cashback Offers in Tow
  9. iPhone 12 Series Pricing for All Four Expected Models Reportedly Leaked
  10. Fitbit to Launch 4G-Enabled Smartwatch for Kids in 2020: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com