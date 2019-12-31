Technology News
loading

Sony Gets Patent for a New PlayStation Controller: Report

The new PS controller features two new buttons.

By | Updated: 31 December 2019 15:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony Gets Patent for a New PlayStation Controller: Report

Photo Credit: WIPO/ Sony

New PlayStation controller can be seen with the same layout for its face buttons, analogue sticks

Highlights
  • Sony has received a patent for a new PlayStation controller
  • The latest controller design adds two new buttons
  • It looks remarkably similar to the current DualShock 4

Sony has received a patent for a new PlayStation controller with World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). The latest controller design adds two new buttons. It looks remarkably similar to the current DualShock 4 but with a couple of extra buttons on the rear and one major omission: the PS button on the front, news portal Pocket-Lint.com reported on Monday. The new PlayStation controller can be seen with the same layout for its face buttons, analogue sticks, and directional pad.

On the other hand, the backside is exactly the same but includes two new configurable buttons, which means one can programme them to perform any function. The buttons are similar to the new DualShock 4 attachment that Sony is releasing on January 23rd that adds programmable buttons to the back, according to Engadget.

“The two back buttons can be activated with triggers in most of the proposed designs. While they seem to be located directly behind the analog sticks on most of the proposed layouts in the patent, there is mention that they might move to other places,” reported Polygon.

Notably, the PlayStation 5 is set for launch in 2020 and it is expected to come with a USB Type-C port. The latest design also shows a USB Micro-B charger, suggesting that this new controller could work with the PS 4.

There is a chance that this design shown in the patent might not be final or comprehensive. It is also not certain when it will actually arrive, since the designs were revealed as part of a patent application granted on December 26, one can expect them to launch soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, WIPO
Apple Watch (PRODUCT) RED Variant May Launch Spring 2020, Spotted in Company Database

Related Stories

Sony Gets Patent for a New PlayStation Controller: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Leak Tips 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display, 420mAh Battery
  3. Flipkart's Next Sale Kicks Off at Midnight: What to Expect
  4. BSNL Launches Rs. 299, Rs. 491 Broadband Plans With 20Mbps Internet Speed
  5. Mi Watch Color With Round Display, Heart Rate Monitoring Launched
  6. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Alleged Price and Specifications Surface on the Web
  7. Block Your Lost or Stolen Phone With This New Web Portal
  8. PSA: WhatsApp Ends Support for Windows Phone Platform
  9. Star Trek, Russell Peters, Angry Birds, and More on Prime Video in January
  10. Oppo A5 2020 Gets a 6GB RAM Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Hefty Fine for Not Using Digital Payments by January 31, 2020
  2. Sony Gets Patent for a New PlayStation Controller: Report
  3. Apple Watch (PRODUCT) RED Variant May Launch Spring 2020, Spotted in Company Database
  4. Flipkart to Ring In New Year With Flipstart Days Sale: Deals on Laptops, TVs, Appliances, and More
  5. Vivo Patent Applications Reveal Quad Front Camera Phones With Hole-Punch Design: Report
  6. Jio Added 9.1 Million Subscribers in October, Taking Its Total Users to 364 Million: TRAI
  7. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Alleged Price and Specifications Tipped Online, Rumoured to Feature Quad Rear Cameras
  8. New Year’s Eve: Google Ends the Decade With Fireworks Doodle
  9. JioMart Debuts as Reliance's E-Commerce Venture to Take on Amazon, Flipkart
  10. Happy New Year 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Create, Share New Year Greetings on WhatsApp
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.