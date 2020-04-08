Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation 5: Sony Reveals New DualSense Controller With Fresh Design, Improved Features

PlayStation 5: Sony Reveals New DualSense Controller With Fresh Design, Improved Features

DualSense controller for the upcoming PS5 console gets a ‘Create’ button instead of the ‘Share’ button that is seen on the DualShock 4.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 April 2020 16:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PlayStation 5: Sony Reveals New DualSense Controller With Fresh Design, Improved Features

DualSense has a new two-tone design

Highlights
  • DualSense controller unveiled, now shipping to developers
  • PS5 to be launched around holiday season this year
  • DualSense get a microphone array for quick chat

Sony has unveiled its new controller for the upcoming PlayStation 5 gaming console. The company is calling it ‘DualSense', which is a departure from the ‘DualShock' naming convention previously used for the controllers. In a blog post, the company has revealed that the DualSense controller has started shipping to developers so that they can implement its features into their games. As to when the PlayStation 5 will debut, there is no official release date, but the blog does indicate that it will be launched around the US holiday season.

DualSense new features

Sony shared several features and improvements made in the new DualSense controller in the blog post. The controller has haptic feedback that “adds a variety of powerful sensations you'll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud.” The L2 and R2 buttons have adaptive triggers that are meant to improve immersion by making the players feel the tension of the actions they are performing in-game.

Sony wanted to make the controller feel smaller than it looks, thus the DualSense controller has a cone-like shape for the grips, replacing the more rounded grips on the previous DualShock controllers. The new controller still retains the rechargeable battery, a feature that comes as an add-on for the Xbox Series X.

The ‘Share' button, as seen on the DualShock 4 controller, has been removed and replaced by a ‘Create' button on DualSense controller. The ‘Create' button builds upon the functionality offered by the Share button. “We'll have more details on this feature as we get closer to launch,” the blog noted.

Additionally, there is a built-in microphone array right on the controller to allow players to easily chat with friends, but whether or not this microphone array will pick up button presses and other ambient noise, has not been specified.

The light bar that was present on the front of the DualShock 4 has been moved to either sides of the touchpad. The PlayStation blog, however, does not mention if the touchpad has been improved in any way. DualSense also sports a new two-tone design with a combination of black and white that is also a departure from the single tone colour scheme as seen with previous controllers.

The PS5 will be launched around the holiday season that is normally considering to be the period between Thanksgiving (late-November) and Christmas. Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, says more details about the console will be shared in the coming months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DualSense, PlayStation, DualSense features, PlayStation 5, PS5
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
ISRO Said to Postpone Launch of GISAT-1 Imaging Satellite Further
Facebook Gaming Launches Tournaments to Help People Stay Connected During Lockdown
PlayStation 5: Sony Reveals New DualSense Controller With Fresh Design, Improved Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Three Red Ticks Viral Message Debunked by Government
  2. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  3. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan Till June 29
  5. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  7. Apple Said to Launch Over-Ear Headphones and AirPods X Later This Year
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  9. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  10. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Confirms New Bullets Wireless Earphones, Will Host AMA With Carl Pei on April 10
  2. Samsung Galaxy J6 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update Along With One UI 2.0: Report
  3. Mi A3 Receiving Android 10 Update, Again: What We Know
  4. Oppo 40W 'AirVOOC' Wireless Charger Gets Certificated Ahead of Oppo Ace 2 Launch
  5. France Working on 'StopCovid' Contact-Tracing App, Ministers Say
  6. ShopClues Launches Two-Day Delivery of Essential Items in Delhi, Gurgaon
  7. No Press, No Family: Space Crew Set for Launch During Pandemic
  8. Oppo Ace 2 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Camera Setup
  9. Forza Street Coming to Android and iOS on May 5, Early Adopters Will Get Founder’s Pack
  10. Unannounced Dell Laptops Spotted on Company Website, Expected to Be New XPS 15 and XPS 17 Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com