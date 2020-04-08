Sony has unveiled its new controller for the upcoming PlayStation 5 gaming console. The company is calling it ‘DualSense', which is a departure from the ‘DualShock' naming convention previously used for the controllers. In a blog post, the company has revealed that the DualSense controller has started shipping to developers so that they can implement its features into their games. As to when the PlayStation 5 will debut, there is no official release date, but the blog does indicate that it will be launched around the US holiday season.

DualSense new features

Sony shared several features and improvements made in the new DualSense controller in the blog post. The controller has haptic feedback that “adds a variety of powerful sensations you'll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud.” The L2 and R2 buttons have adaptive triggers that are meant to improve immersion by making the players feel the tension of the actions they are performing in-game.

Sony wanted to make the controller feel smaller than it looks, thus the DualSense controller has a cone-like shape for the grips, replacing the more rounded grips on the previous DualShock controllers. The new controller still retains the rechargeable battery, a feature that comes as an add-on for the Xbox Series X.

The ‘Share' button, as seen on the DualShock 4 controller, has been removed and replaced by a ‘Create' button on DualSense controller. The ‘Create' button builds upon the functionality offered by the Share button. “We'll have more details on this feature as we get closer to launch,” the blog noted.

Additionally, there is a built-in microphone array right on the controller to allow players to easily chat with friends, but whether or not this microphone array will pick up button presses and other ambient noise, has not been specified.

The light bar that was present on the front of the DualShock 4 has been moved to either sides of the touchpad. The PlayStation blog, however, does not mention if the touchpad has been improved in any way. DualSense also sports a new two-tone design with a combination of black and white that is also a departure from the single tone colour scheme as seen with previous controllers.

The PS5 will be launched around the holiday season that is normally considering to be the period between Thanksgiving (late-November) and Christmas. Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, says more details about the console will be shared in the coming months.