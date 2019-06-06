Snapchat Gets a Battle Royale Game, in the Form of Zynga's Tiny Royale

Last month, during the announcement of Snap Games gaming platform, Snapchat announced Zynga's Tiny Royale battle royale game that had been made exclusively for its users. Now, the game is available to play, and it is essentially is picking up on the battle royal craze that has been around since the inception of PUBG and Fortnite. It lets you battle with friends, collect new weapons along the way, and unlock characters and health packs while the map shrinks during the match until only one player, or team, remains. The last person or team standing wins the game.

The Zynga-developed multi-player game is now available on Snapchat's in-app gaming platform Snap Games. Players have to shoot their opponents, gather the loot, and emerge victorious. They can choose to form squads or battle alone for quick two-minute rounds. The game can have up to 30 players battling at the same time, in teams of four. It is rather similar in terms of gameplay as other battle royale games, though with a more top-down view. Like other such games, the map shrinks in size, until only one player, or one team remains. Players can chose from custom characters that fit their personality best to play the game.

As mentioned, Snapchat announced Snap Games in April. This platform exists inside the Snapchat app itself, and it lists a host of original and third-party games, aiming to keep existing users engaged longer and attract new ones.

The games include Snap's flagship Bitmoji Party, Spry Fox's Alphabear Hustle, ZeptoLab's C.A.T.S. Drift Race, Game Closure's Snake Squad, and PikPok's Zombie Rescue Squad. They can be played from Snapchat's main "Chat" messaging feature. The gaming platform will have non-skippable, six-second video ads, a relatively new format that boosted fourth-quarter revenue.