Technology News

Snapchat Gets a Battle Royale Game, in the Form of Zynga's Tiny Royale

Tiny Royale tries to capitalise on the battle royale craze.

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 18:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Snapchat Gets a Battle Royale Game, in the Form of Zynga's Tiny Royale

Snap Games users can now play Tiny Royale

Highlights
  • The game is available inside the Snapchat app
  • It lets you team up with friends, or play alone
  • The battle royale game lets you shoot at friends and collect loot

Last month, during the announcement of Snap Games gaming platform, Snapchat announced Zynga's Tiny Royale battle royale game that had been made exclusively for its users. Now, the game is available to play, and it is essentially is picking up on the battle royal craze that has been around since the inception of PUBG and Fortnite. It lets you battle with friends, collect new weapons along the way, and unlock characters and health packs while the map shrinks during the match until only one player, or team, remains. The last person or team standing wins the game.

The Zynga-developed multi-player game is now available on Snapchat's in-app gaming platform Snap Games. Players have to shoot their opponents, gather the loot, and emerge victorious. They can choose to form squads or battle alone for quick two-minute rounds. The game can have up to 30 players battling at the same time, in teams of four. It is rather similar in terms of gameplay as other battle royale games, though with a more top-down view. Like other such games, the map shrinks in size, until only one player, or one team remains. Players can chose from custom characters that fit their personality best to play the game.

As mentioned, Snapchat announced Snap Games in April. This platform exists inside the Snapchat app itself, and it lists a host of original and third-party games, aiming to keep existing users engaged longer and attract new ones.

The games include Snap's flagship Bitmoji Party, Spry Fox's Alphabear Hustle, ZeptoLab's C.A.T.S. Drift Race, Game Closure's Snake Squad, and PikPok's Zombie Rescue Squad. They can be played from Snapchat's main "Chat" messaging feature. The gaming platform will have non-skippable, six-second video ads, a relatively new format that boosted fourth-quarter revenue.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Zynga, Snap Games, TIny Royale
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Inside the 'Bat Cave' Where Microsoft’s Top-Secret Product Presentations are Designed
Honor Smartphones
Snapchat Gets a Battle Royale Game, in the Form of Zynga's Tiny Royale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Launches 'Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery' in Over 150 Cities
  2. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  3. Nokia Smartphone Launch to Be Held in India Today, Here's What to Expect
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Mi 9T Geekbench Listing Suggests It Is a Rebranded Redmi K20
  6. Nokia 2.2 First Impressions
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  8. Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review
  9. Dark Phoenix Is a Disappointing, Forgetful End to This X-Men Run
  10. OnePlus 7 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.