Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition for Nintendo Switch Announced

Nintendo Switch fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting a special edition. Dubbed the Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition, it will be available the same time the regular version of the game, December 7. This announcement follows the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Nintendo Direct which saw the addition of new fighters to the game's roster such as Chrom from Fire Emblem, Simon Belmont from Castlevania, and King K. Rool from the Donkey Kong series. No price has been revealed for the Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition yet and it seems to be exclusive to Europe at this juncture.

Smash Bros. Ultimate Limited Edition - what you get

Copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo GameCube Controller Super Smash Bros. edition

Nintendo GameCube Controller adapter

Thanks to a listing on the Nintendo Japan eShop, we now know how much space you'd need for the game. Nintendo claims you'll need at least 16GB of free space for the game. This would make Super Smash Bros. Ultimate the biggest Nintendo first-party game in terms of file size at launch and could be the second release after Dragon Quest Heroes 1 and 2 on a 32GB Nintendo Switch cartridge seeing that a 16GB cartridge doesn't necessarily fit exactly 16GB of data.

Previously it was suggested that despite including every character from the Super Smash Bros. History, including those that were offered through downloadable content (DLC) in the past, alongside a couple of new ones, not all past stages would feature in the game.

A recent press demo, covered by Japanese video game magazine Famitsu and translated by gaming website Source Gaming, revealed that not every stage from the Super Smash Bros. history will make it to Ultimate, unlike the characters. "Not all past stages are going to be in the game but a whole lot of them will," the latter tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Source Gaming did stress that "that the questions and answers were likely edited by Famitsu for brevity and translated from English to Japanese, which introduces the potential for misunderstandings". That means it's best to take this with a slight pinch of salt until we get a proper look at the game.