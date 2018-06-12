Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Skull & Bones Gets an Extended E3 2018 Gameplay Trailer

 
, 12 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Skull & Bones Gets an Extended E3 2018 Gameplay Trailer

Highlights

  • Skull & Bones will release in 2019
  • It'll be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One
  • New trailer shows what gameplay will be like

Ubisoft released a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming title Skull & Bones at E3 2018 – it was first revealed at E3 2017, and looked inspired by Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag – which will let you engage in piracy and naval warfare on the Indian Ocean. The game will release sometime in 2019 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The new trailer for Skull & Bones, running over six minutes in length, provides an extended look at what you'll be doing in the game, from choosing a ship to choosing your battles carefully. Should you engage with a ship within sight of a more powerful armada, expect to be fired upon.

Here's the official description:

It is the Golden Age of Pirates. Renegade captains command the most powerful weapons on Earth, warships. You are an upstart pirate captain who refused the King's pardon and sailed from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, an untamed frontier full of lavish riches.

However, these waters are also a battleground where far-reaching colonial empires, powerful trading corporations, and ruthless pirate gangs ferociously clash.

In order to survive, you will have to build a lethal fleet, prey upon lucrative trade routes, and ally with other pirates to join the endless struggle for supremacy.

 

The first title from Ubisoft Singapore, Skull & Bones will have an open world environment, and be played from a third-person perspective. You can choose to sail the Indian Ocean on your own in a single-player campaign, or team up with up to five other players to take on others.

You can also sign up for closed beta access to Skull & Bones now.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ubisoft, E3 2018, Skull and Bones
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Donkey Kong Adventure for Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced at E3 2018
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Releasing October 16, 2018; Switch Version Gets Star Fox
Moto G6
Skull & Bones Gets an Extended E3 2018 Gameplay Trailer
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  2. Jio Sees Decline in Overall Download Speeds as Rivals Improve: OpenSignal
  3. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  4. Vivo Nex Price and Hands-On Video Leaked
  5. The Division 2 Promises Raids, Three Free Content Updates
  6. Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot Ordered, Events to Be Set in Distant Past
  7. Trials Rising Announced at E3 2018, Coming February 2019
  8. Fortnite Nintendo Switch Release Date Possibly Leaked
  9. OnePlus Asphalt Cup Launched With Gameloft in India
  10. WhatsApp for Android Now Making It Easier to Spot Forwarded Messages
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.