Sid Meier's Civilization VI Is Free for PC on the Epic Games Store Till May 28

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI recently got a huge update called the New Frontier Pass that brings eight new civilisations to the game.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 May 2020 14:25 IST
Highlights
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI can be downloaded for free
  • It is part of the Epic Games’ Mega Sale 2020
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI will be free till May 28

Sid Meier's Civilization VI is now free on the Epic Games Store for PC players as part of Epic Games' Mega Sale 2020. This comes a week after the Epic Games Store gave away Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) for free. The huge number of people that showed up for GTA caused issues on Epic's servers. This time however, no such issues with the store have been reported, and you can download Civilization VI for free from the website or the Epic Games Store desktop app.

Developed by Firaxis Games and published by 2K, Sid Meier's Civilization VI was first launched in 2016. It went on sale on the Epic Games Store yesterday, May 21 and will be available for free till May 28. The sale is valid in India as well. Epic Games has been giving away free games as “mystery games” every week as part of its Mega Sale 2020 that also has discounts on several other games. Before Civilization VI (review), the store gave away GTA V for free from May 14 to May 21. After the GTA V giveaway led to errors, slowdowns, and crashes, Epic seems to have taken precautions for a smoother experience this time

Civilization VI is now receiving the free “mystery game” treatment for a week and will be available for download until May 28.

 

Sid Meier's Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy game that is about 4 years old now and has received several updates over the years, adding new features and gameplay. Firaxis Games also released a New Frontier Pass for Civilization VI that brings eight new civilizations to the base game. It costs Rs. 2,199 as listed on Steam. The base game typically costs Rs. 2,499.

If you're interested in grabbing Civilization VI for free, head to the Epic Games website or download the desktop app to claim it before May 28.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sid Meiers Civilization VI, Epic Games
Motorola Razr Second Generation Foldable Tipped by Executive, Launch Expected in September

