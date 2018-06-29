NDTV Gadgets360.com

Shenmue 3 PC System Requirements Out, 100GB Storage Space Needed

 
29 June 2018
Shenmue 3 PC System Requirements Out, 100GB Storage Space Needed

Highlights

  • Shenmue 3 is for PS4 and PC
  • The PC specifications have been given to the game's backers
  • Aside from storage, they're fairly middling

Open-world action-adventure Shenmue 3 for PS4 and Windows PC doesn't have a release date, but developer Ys Net has made the game's specifications available to its backers to let them choose between getting the game on PC or PS4. While most of the system requirements are middling at best, one that stands out is the storage space. You'll need 100GB of free space to install Shenmue 3 on PC.

Shenmue 3 minimum PC specifications

  • OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (3.40 GHz) or better; Quad-core or better
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti or better (DirectX 11 card and VRAM 2GB required)
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 100 GB available space
  • Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
  • Additional Info: requires Steam client to activate

Ys Net notes the system requirements may change without notice as development continues.  Previously, it was revealed that the game will have art from Lakshya Digital, an India studio based in Gurgaon.

"Shenmue 3 will have a host of new, compelling characters from all walks of life. And while we can’t say just how many, it will be a lot! The game art studio Lakshya Digital will be cooperating with us to bring these great characters to life. Lakshya Digital is based in Gurgaon (one of India’s financial and technology hubs) and has studios in Pune and Seattle, where production work for the game is underway," a post on the official Shenmue 3 website reads.

Lakshya's art has been used by some of the industry's biggest hits, including Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom PainWWE 2K16, and Bloodborne. It’s also providing its services to the upcoming Xbox One and Windows PC exclusive Sea of Thieves.

Comments

