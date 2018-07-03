NDTV Gadgets360.com

Shenmue HD and Shenmue 2 HD Release Date Announced

 
03 July 2018
Shenmue HD and Shenmue 2 HD Release Date Announced

Highlights

  • Shenmue and Shenmue 2 HD are out on August 21
  • They're for the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC
  • The Windows PC version uses Denuvo

Open-world classics Shenmue 1 and Shenmue 2 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC have a release date as Shenmue HD and Shenmue 2 HD. They will be available on August 21 via physical retail and digital storefronts. Pre-ordering ahead of the Shenmue HD release date of August 21 on Steam, PS Store, and Microsoft Store nets you a 10 percent discount. Meanwhile, pre-ordering the game at retail nets you a double-sided poster starring fan-favourite characters from the hit saga as well as reversible cover art featuring original artwork. Incidentally, the PC version is already up for pre-order on Steam in India for Rs. 2,750 and comes with Denuvo DRM, a deal-breaker for many a PC gamer. As for retail pricing, Shenmue 1 and 2 for Xbox One and PS4 in India has a price of Rs. 2,999 and is up for pre-order now. Internationally the game costs $30.

The re-release will contain all-new modernised features including fully scalable screen resolution, choice of modern or classic control schemes, PC graphics options, an updated user interface and the option to enjoy either the original Japanese or English voiceovers.

Don't expect any changes in gameplay though. That part of the experience is set to be retained. Sega claims its "original feature set" in terms of "jujitsu combat, investigative sleuthing, and RPG elements" will make a comeback in addition to "real-time open worlds that feel truly alive thanks to day-to- night cycles and weather changes, with a population of civilians who follow their own schedules."

Another Sega game, Yakuza Kiwami 2 is out a week later on August 28. Considering the similarities between the two in how they handle story-telling and dense open-worlds, it will be interesting to see which one garners a bigger audience.

Shenmue 2, Shenmue 1, shenmue, Shenmue I, Shenmue II, Sega, Yakuza, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming, Shenmue HD, Shenmue 2 HD
