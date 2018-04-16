Shenmue 1 and 2 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Shenmue 1 and 2 will have a 2018 release date for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Sega announced that the two open-world classics will be seeing a re-release on current generation platforms at Sega FES 2018. Shenmue 1 was released for the Dreamcast in 1999 with a sequel in 2001 for Japan and Europe only. This was followed by a port of Shenmue on the original Xbox. The games had a level of detail on par with current franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and Fallout.Keep in mind that they aren't complete remasters or remakes as originally rumoured. What this means is, they may not look as good as modern day releases.

That said, they won't be direct ports of the Dreamcast game either. Sega has explained what you can expect in terms of visual improvements in a prepared statement:

"This is the definitive version of these all-time classics and will be the best Shenmue experience to date. The re-release will stay true to the originals with modernised features including fully scalable screen resolution, choice of modern or classic control schemes, PC graphics options, an updated user interface and the option to enjoy either the original Japanese or English voiceovers."

Don't expect any changes in gameplay though. That part of the experience is set to be retained. Sega claims its "original feature set" in terms of "jujitsu combat, investigative sleuthing, and RPG elements" will make a comeback in addition to "real-time open worlds that feel truly alive thanks to day-to- night cycles and weather changes, with a population of civilians who follow their own schedules."

As for Shenmue 3, it was previously revealed that the game will have art from Lakshya Digital, an India studio based in Gurgaon.

“Shenmue 3 will have a host of new, compelling characters from all walks of life. And while we can’t say just how many, it will be a lot! The game art studio Lakshya Digital will be cooperating with us to bring these great characters to life. Lakshya Digital is based in Gurgaon (one of India’s financial and technology hubs) and has studios in Pune and Seattle, where production work for the game is underway,” a post on the official Shenmue 3 website reads.

Lakshya's art has been used by some of the industry's biggest hits, including Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, WWE 2K16, and Bloodborne. It’s also providing its services to the upcoming Xbox One and Windows PC exclusive Sea of Thieves.

It appears that its work on Bloodborne has opened doors for more collaborations like this.

“[Bloodborne] helped us understand what goes into the production of that nature," said Lakshya co-founder and CEO Manvendra Shukul in an interview with Gadgets 360 earlier in the year. "We've learned from working on such a complex title. It helped us on gearing up with the inefficiencies in our development pipeline ,and working with developers and publishers more efficiently.”

