Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X Resolution and Frame Rate Revealed

The next entry in the Tomb Raider series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be optimised for the Xbox One X. Publisher Square Enix revealed Shadow of the Tomb Raider's frame rate and resolution for Microsoft's iterative console. On the Xbox One X, you can play Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 4K resolution at 30fps which the company calls "4K Resolution" mode or you can play it in what is described as "High Resolution" mode which is "targeting 1080p" at 60fps. Additionally, Square Enix claims that both options "feature a wide variety of additional enhancements such as HDR, improved physically-based rendering, hardware tessellation, anisotropic filtering, additional dynamic foliage, and more."

It's an interesting choice of words with Square Enix stating its targeting 1080p at 60fps instead of saying Shadow of the Tomb Raider would run at 1080p locked at 60fps. Perhaps its considering options such as dynamic resolution to ensure the frame rate stays at a solid 60. Current generation titles like Halo 5 and Wolfenstein 2 use similar techniques though they're fast-paced shooters and a stealth-adventure title like Tomb Raider prioritising 60fps over resolution is an odd choice.

Furthermore, the lack of 60fps at 4K on the Xbox One X while a drawback, shouldn't be out of the ordinary given that developers only have 6 teraflops of power to play with. That said, Eidos Montreal studio head David Anfossi has said it will be the best looking game on the Xbox One S ever. With multiple launch editions, a slew of post-release content, and previews galore, all that's missing is actual gameplay footage at this juncture. Hopefully E3 2018 delivers just that. Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date is September 14.

