  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Puzzles and Story

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Puzzles and Story

 
, 11 June 2018
Highlights

  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider is out on September 14
  • It's E3 2018 trailer focussed on an extended gameplay section
  • Expect puzzles and platforming galore

During Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 conference, Shadow of the Tomb Raider got an extended gameplay trailer. It showed off some welcome chunks of gameplay that saw series protagonist Lara Croft solve a puzzle in a Mayan temple followed by making an escape. The trailer reveals bits of the plot tied to her escapades in the temple as it triggers an event that referred to as the "cleansing". This should lead into what we know about the game. In terms of setting, there’s a city ravaged by a tsunami, obvious Mayan influences and its villain is called Doctor Dominguez. The game begins in Cozumel, Mexico with her hunting down an ancient key. What we saw at the Xbox E3 event is probably the opening section of the game, or close to it. The game is out on September 14 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Publisher Square Enix revealed Shadow of the Tomb Raider's frame rate and resolution for Xbox One X. On the Xbox One X, you can play Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 4K resolution at 30fps which the company calls "4K Resolution" mode or you can play it in what is described as "High Resolution" mode which is "targeting 1080p" at 60fps. Additionally, Square Enix claims that both options "feature a wide variety of additional enhancements such as HDR, improved physically-based rendering, hardware tessellation, anisotropic filtering, additional dynamic foliage, and more." You can check out the E3 2018 trailer below.

 

It's an interesting choice of words with Square Enix stating its targeting 1080p at 60fps instead of saying Shadow of the Tomb Raider would run at 1080p locked at 60fps. Perhaps its considering options such as dynamic resolution to ensure the frame rate stays at a solid 60. Current generation titles like Halo 5 and Wolfenstein 2 use similar techniques though they're fast-paced shooters and a stealth-adventure title like Tomb Raider prioritising 60fps over resolution is an odd choice.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Xbox One, E3, E3 2018, Xbox E3
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
