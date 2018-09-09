Shadow of the Tomb Raider Release Date Broken Internationally

Shadow of the Tomb Raider's release date is September 14, but lucky fans in Germany and the Middle East have been playing the latest Lara Croft adventure since this weekend. Yes, a full seven days before the actual Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date and five days before those who pre-order the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Croft or Deluxe Editions of the game. This isn't the first game from publisher Square Enix to be made available early. The most notorious example was Final Fantasy XV, which was available for purchase in some countries eight days prior to its official release.

If you're hoping for early copies of Shadow of the Tomb Raider in India, this does not seem to be the case. Several retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that they don't plan on bringing in early stock, preferring to focus their attention on the recently released Spider-Man and prepping for FIFA 19 that's out on September 25. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is nowhere on their agenda. Odd considering that the past two games in the series have sold reasonably well in the country.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider India price is Rs. 4,000 on Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store. In the US, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is $60. There's a Shadow of the Tomb Raider Croft Edition as well that promises access to the game from September 12 that's exclusive to Games The Shop for Rs. 6,999. If you're planning to buy Shadow of the Tomb Raider digitally, its download size is around 28GB.

The Shadow of the Tomb Raider review embargo ends at 6am PT (6:30pm IST) on September 10. Sources familiar with the matter claim that Square Enix has sent out a limited number of review copies to select sites, it will be interesting to see how many reviews we see for the game in its launch week.

