At E3 2018 Square Enix showed off Shadow of the Tomb Raider with an intense opening cinematic that has her crashing in a jungle. After this, the publisher revealed gameplay that showed off protagonist Lara Croft's combat prowess. From stealth kills to an assortment of bows and even camouflage, the options are aplenty. You can also use objects in-game to create explosions galore. The game features full underwater exploration and a massive hub world as well. Throw in in lush locales with dense foliage and slick lighting effects as well as enhanced traversal, Shadow of the Tomb Raider appears to be an improvement over Rise of the Tomb Raider in many ways.

This follows Shadow of the Tomb Raider's extended gameplay trailer at Microsoft's E3 2018 event. It showed off some welcome chunks of gameplay that saw series protagonist Lara Croft solve a puzzle in a Mayan temple followed by making an escape. The trailer reveals bits of the plot tied to her escapades in the temple as it triggers an event that referred to as the "cleansing". This should lead into what we know about the game. In terms of setting, there’s a city ravaged by a tsunami, obvious Mayan influences and its villain is called Doctor Dominguez. The game begins in Cozumel, Mexico with her hunting down an ancient key. What we saw at the Xbox E3 event is probably the opening section of the game, or close to it. The game is out on September 14 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Publisher Square Enix revealed Shadow of the Tomb Raider's frame rate and resolution for Xbox One X. On the Xbox One X, you can play Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 4K resolution at 30fps which the company calls "4K Resolution" mode or you can play it in what is described as "High Resolution" mode which is "targeting 1080p" at 60fps. Additionally, Square Enix claims that both options "feature a wide variety of additional enhancements such as HDR, improved physically-based rendering, hardware tessellation, anisotropic filtering, additional dynamic foliage, and more." You can check out the E3 2018 trailer below.

