Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider E3 2018 Trailer Has Improved Combat and Traversal

Shadow of the Tomb Raider E3 2018 Trailer Has Improved Combat and Traversal

 
, 11 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Shadow of the Tomb Raider E3 2018 Trailer Has Improved Combat and Traversal

At E3 2018 Square Enix showed off Shadow of the Tomb Raider with an intense opening cinematic that has her crashing in a jungle. After this, the publisher revealed gameplay that showed off protagonist Lara Croft's combat prowess. From stealth kills to an assortment of bows and even camouflage, the options are aplenty. You can also use objects in-game to create explosions galore. The game features full underwater exploration and a massive hub world as well. Throw in in lush locales with dense foliage and slick lighting effects as well as enhanced traversal, Shadow of the Tomb Raider appears to be an improvement over Rise of the Tomb Raider in many ways. 

This follows Shadow of the Tomb Raider's extended gameplay trailer at Microsoft's E3 2018 event. It showed off some welcome chunks of gameplay that saw series protagonist Lara Croft solve a puzzle in a Mayan temple followed by making an escape. The trailer reveals bits of the plot tied to her escapades in the temple as it triggers an event that referred to as the "cleansing". This should lead into what we know about the game. In terms of setting, there’s a city ravaged by a tsunami, obvious Mayan influences and its villain is called Doctor Dominguez. The game begins in Cozumel, Mexico with her hunting down an ancient key. What we saw at the Xbox E3 event is probably the opening section of the game, or close to it. The game is out on September 14 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Publisher Square Enix revealed Shadow of the Tomb Raider's frame rate and resolution for Xbox One X. On the Xbox One X, you can play Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 4K resolution at 30fps which the company calls "4K Resolution" mode or you can play it in what is described as "High Resolution" mode which is "targeting 1080p" at 60fps. Additionally, Square Enix claims that both options "feature a wide variety of additional enhancements such as HDR, improved physically-based rendering, hardware tessellation, anisotropic filtering, additional dynamic foliage, and more." You can check out the E3 2018 trailer below.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shadow of the Tomb Raider, E3, E3 2018, Square Enix
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Fortnite Nintendo Switch Release Date and Download Size Revealed
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Releases June 26, ‘100 percent Free’
Moto G6
Shadow of the Tomb Raider E3 2018 Trailer Has Improved Combat and Traversal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  2. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  3. Vivo Nex Price and Hands-On Video Leaked
  4. Jio Sees Decline in Overall Download Speeds as Rivals Improve: OpenSignal
  5. Square Enix E3 2018 Showcase: How to Watch and What to Expect
  6. Fortnite Nintendo Switch Release Date Possibly Leaked
  7. Shadow of the Tomb Raider E3 2018 Trailer Reveals Improved Combat
  8. Moto Camera App Updated With Google Lens, Deeper Photos Integration
  9. Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot Ordered, Events to Be Set in Distant Past
  10. Samsung Galaxy Phone Burns Down Woman's Car in Detroit: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.