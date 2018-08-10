While we wait for Square Enix to release Shadow of the Tomb Raider in September, we have a new underwater survival trailer that shows Lara Croft trying her best to avoid traps and enemies. Square Enix also revealed difficulty settings for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but more on that later.

The short underwater survival trailer, which you can check out at the end of this article, starts with Lara diving off a cliff into water. Then she is seen swimming through various caverns presumably in search of a hidden entrance. The Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailer also shows Lara Croft ambushing an unsuspecting enemy by popping up from a lake and dragging the thug down. She’s also shown trying to open a door, attacking some kind of an aquatic animal that’s bitten her hand and refusing to let her go, and also in a cool scene where Lara Croft is trying to escape lava as she’s terribly close to a volcano.

The most important news, however, are the difficulty settings for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. There will be four difficulty modes in Shadow of the Tomb Raider — Easy, Normal, Hard, and Deadly Obsession. The fun thing here is that these difficulty settings can be applied individually to three gameplay elements, namely puzzles, traversal, and combat. This means that if you want a the hardest combat possible but would love for puzzles to be easier to solve, you can do that in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

This was revealed by the developer Eidos Montreal via a blog post on Steam, spotted by VG247. If you choose Deadly Obsession difficulty settings, however, you will have to play all elements of the game on the hardest possible difficulty.

To get a better idea about whether you want to play this game, you must check out Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s E3 2018 trailer. That trailer showed detailed gameplay footage, where Lara Croft got into intense jungle fights and ambushed multiple enemies in a single sequence. At the moment it’s clear that this game will feature a mix of stealth combat, puzzles, and gunplay, and we’ll have more details closer to the game’s launch.

