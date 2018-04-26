Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date is September 14 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In the run up to this, the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Collector's Edition, Steelbook Edition, and Croft Edition have been leaked. These will be available at launch along with the standard edition and the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Digital Deluxe Edition and Digital Croft Edition. It appears that much like its predecessor, Rise of the Tomb Raider, there will be a season pass as well. The price and availability of these versions isn't known just yet, neither is it known what exactly you get with each version. However, we do know what comes with the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Collector's Edition.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Collector's Edition

Game

Bottle opener

Flashlight

Lara Croft statue

Season Pass

Original game soundtrack

Three additional weapons and outfits

Slivers of what to expect in the way of the game's plot has been made public as well. Expect characters from 2013's Tomb Raider like Sam and Reyes to make a comeback along with regulars like Jonah.

Previously, developer Crystal Dynamics hinted at the possibility of Shadow of the Tomb Raider sporting some form of multiplayer or online experience.

“[We] can confirm that as a studio we continue to look for opportunities that extend gameplay experiences beyond the main campaign, similar to our Expedition Mode in Rise of the Tomb Raider,” said Meagan Marie, Senior Community Manager at Crystal Dynamics in an interview with Gadgets 360. In Rise of the Tomb Raider's Expedition Mode, users took on a host of additional gameplay challenges, such as the aforementioned Endurance Mode and Remnant Resistance - which had missions created by the game's community.

Hopefully more should be known about Shadow of the Tomb Raider when publisher Square Enix lift the lid on what to expect on April 27.

