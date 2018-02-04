Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Shadow of the Colossus PS4 Has an Early Release Date Internationally

 
04 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Shadow of the Colossus PS4 Has an Early Release Date Internationally

Highlights

  • Shadow of the Colossus for the PS4 is a remake of the PS2 classic
  • The official release date is February 6 in the US and February 7 in India
  • It's available right now in select countries ahead of the official date

Shadow of the Colossus for the PS4 is now available in select countries the world over - almost three days before the game’s official release date of February 6 in the US and February 7 in Europe and India. This PS4 remake of the PS2 classic found its way to store shelves of retailers and subsequently consumers in places like the US, Germany, and the UK according to several pictures posted on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Sony’s games have been subject to a street date break. In the past, high profile exclusives such as Uncharted 4, No Man’s Sky, and Ratchet and Clank could be purchased well ahead of their release dates, at times almost two weeks before their official release.

 

Uncharted 4 Release Highlights Sony's Problems in India

If you were expecting India to get copies early, this doesn’t seem too likely. Reason being, much like Ico and The Last Guardian, Shadow of the Colossus has niche appeal in the country. Throw in the fact that it's out in a few days gives even the most enterprising retailers little time to arrange for stock, they rather focus their efforts on getting games that are more popular, as we see with the likes of FIFA every year.

shadow of the colossus ps4 instagram shadow_of_the_colossus_ps4

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a copy of Shadow of the Colossus in India, it should hit stores on release day. Unless of course Sony pulls another logistical snafu as we saw with Horizon Zero Dawn which was delayed by nine days.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition - Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shadow of the Colossus, Shadow of the Colossus HD, Shadow of the Colossus PS4, Shadow of the Colossus PS4 India, Shadow of the Colossus PS4 street date break, Shadow of the Colossus remake, Shadow of the Colossus remaster, Sony, SOTC street date break
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
TAG: Episode 03 | How to Get Your Game Published on Steam
Shadow of the Colossus PS4 Has an Early Release Date Internationally
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best Prepaid Recharge Packs Compared
  2. Google Assistant Go Arrives on Play Store With Most Features Intact
  3. OnePlus 5T Now Receiving OxygenOS 5.0.2 OTA Update Based on Android Oreo
  4. WhatsApp Active Users Hit 1.5 Billion, 60 Billion Messages Sent Daily
  5. The Best Camera Phones for Every Budget
  6. Moto X4 (6GB) Review
  7. Flipkart Launches 10000mAh and 15000mAh Power Banks Starting at Rs. 799
  8. Your PS4 Pro May Soon Make Your Games Look Even Better
  9. Flipkart 2018 Mobiles Bonanza Sale Day 3: Best Deals Right Now
  10. Meet the Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.