Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice PS4 Pro Frame Rate Is Not Locked at 60fps

If you were expecting Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to run at a silky smooth 60fps, think again. According to recent previews for the game, this isn't the case. Well, at least on PS4 Pro. In fact, the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice frame rate is not locked at 60fps, sticking close to what's referred to as the no man's land of frame rate, 45fps. That said, the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice resolution on PS4 Pro is native 1080p and not 4K, not too dissimilar to what another game developed by From Software, Dark Souls 3 had after a patch for the PS4 Pro.

According to a report from video game tech analysis site Digital Foundry, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice runs at an unlocked frame rate between 40 to 60fps, dropping to 30fps during heavy scenes. It is unknown if the game would sport options to enhance frame rate or resolution as all recordings were captured at 1080p.

However, it will be interesting to see how the Xbox One X version of the game would perform. Of late, most games supporting Microsoft's enhanced console have opted to support 4K resolution over a higher frame rate. With From Software's last game, Dark Souls 3 being capped at 900p and 30fps on the Xbox One X thanks to not being updated to support it, this could be the first game From Software has better image quality and fluid frame rates on an Xbox console.

That said, if you're looking to pick up the game on PC you won't need a ridiculously high-end configuration to play Sekiro, what with the recommended specifications calling for an Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 and an Intel Core i5-2500K with 8GB RAM. The minimum system requirements are equally lenient with 4GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 and an Intel Core i3-2100. Though keep in mind that none of these PC specifications include any target resolution or frame rate. What this means is, you may need a more powerful machine to run at at 4K 60fps.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice minimum PC specifications

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 25GB available space

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice recommended PC specifications

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 25GB available space

