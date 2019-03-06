Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Not Coming to India

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC won't be available in India at game stores in the country. According to multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 on condition of anonymity, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is skipping a physical release due to publisher Activision's inability to match the price of the game digitally on PS Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam. Developed by Bloodborne and Dark Souls studio From Software, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice joins the ranks of Dead Rising 4 for Xbox One, Persona 5, and PS4-exclusive Ratchet and Clank in avoiding an Indian release.

Activision's distributor, WW CDROM confirmed this to Gadgets 360 after retailers had tipped us off on Sekiro missing its physical release.

What this means is, if you want Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on disc, you'll need to import a copy via sites like PlayAsia or through the grey market. Or if you're content with a digital copy, you can get it via the PS Store for PS4, Microsoft Store for Xbox One, or Steam for Windows PC for Rs. 3,999.

Considering that past Activision-published releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 were priced significantly more at retail, it makes us wonder why it isn't able to allow for fair pricing across both digital and physical product. If the likes of Ubisoft, Warner Bros, Rockstar, and Take Two are able to offer equal end user prices for games on disc or cartridge as well as digital download, it's odd that Activision cannot commit to the same standards.

That said, if you're looking to pick up the game on PC you won't need a ridiculously high-end configuration to play Sekiro, what with the recommended specifications calling for an Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 and an Intel Core i5-2500K with 8GB RAM. The minimum system requirements are equally lenient with 4GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 and an Intel Core i3-2100. Though keep in mind that none of these PC specifications include any target resolution or frame rate. What this means is, you may need a more powerful machine to run at at 4K 60fps.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice minimum PC specifications

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 25GB available space

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice recommended PC specifications

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 25GB available space

