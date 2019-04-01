Technology News

Sega Genesis Mini to Launch in September, Include 40 Games

, 01 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Sega Genesis Mini to Launch in September, Include 40 Games

Sega Genesis Mini price is $80 (roughly Rs. 5,500) in the US

Highlights

  • Sega Genesis Mini will launch in the US on September 19, 2019
  • The console will ship with two controllers and 40 games
  • The Japan variant of this console ships with a six-button controller

Sega Genesis Mini (known as Sega Mega Drive Mini in Australia, Europe, and Japan) will be launching on September 19, 2019 in the US. This is a compact version of the Sega Genesis console that was first launched back in 1988 in Japan and 1989 in North America. The Sega Genesis Mini will ship with the following accessories — two wired controllers, a USB power adapter, a power cable, and an HDMI cable. The Sega Genesis Mini's price has not been revealed yet, but Sega has confirmed that it will ship with 40 preloaded games. Ten of these 40 games have been listed on the Sega Genesis Mini website, with more to be added in the lead up to its launch. The Sega Genesis Mini price is $80 (around Rs. 5,500) and the Sega Mega Drive Mini is EUR 80 (close to Rs. 6,250). No India launch plans have been confirmed at the time of filing this story. Gadgets 360 has requested Sega's India distributor for comment and will update the story if we hear from it.

Sega Genesis Mini is listed here along with 10 of the games to be released at launch. These games are:

  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Castlevania Bloodlines
  • Space Harrier 2
  • Shining Force
  • Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
  • ToeJam & Earl
  • Comix Zone
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Altered Beast
  • Gunstar Heroes

There is a separate website — Mega Drive Mini — for the console's release in Europe and Australia. The Japanese variant of the Mega Drive Mini will ship with the six-button controller and a different set of games. The games announced so far for Sega Mega Drive Mini in Japan are:

  • Castlevania: Bloodlines
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Shining Force
  • Powerball
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Comix Zone
  • Space Harrier 2
  • Mado Monogatari I
  • Puyo Puyo 2
  • Rent a Hero

sega mega drive mini jp Sega Mega Drive Mini

The Japanese variant of the Sega Mega Drive Mini with the six-button controller

 

Sega's not the only company that's tried to cash in on nostalgia by selling a modern version of retro gaming consoles. Nintendo has already made the NES Classic and the SNES Classic Mini, whereas Sony's made the PlayStation Classic. Not all of these have been successful, but there appears to be a niche for retro consoles.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sega, Sega Genesis Mini, Sega Mega Drive Mini
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Nokia X71 aka Nokia 6.2 Specifications Leak Ahead of April 2 Launch, Spotted on Geekbench 4
PAN Card Aadhaar Card Link Deadline Extended by 6 Months to September 30
Pricee
Sega Genesis Mini to Launch in September, Include 40 Games
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infinix Hot S3X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  3. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
  4. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Friends Now Streaming on Netflix in India, as It Leaves Hotstar
  7. Xiaomi Smart Cookers Teased to Launch in India Soon
  8. Gmail Turns 15 Today, Here's a Short History of Google's Email Service
  9. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  10. Microsoft Surface Book 2 Refreshed With 8th Gen Quad-Core Intel Processor
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.