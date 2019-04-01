Sega Genesis Mini to Launch in September, Include 40 Games

Sega Genesis Mini (known as Sega Mega Drive Mini in Australia, Europe, and Japan) will be launching on September 19, 2019 in the US. This is a compact version of the Sega Genesis console that was first launched back in 1988 in Japan and 1989 in North America. The Sega Genesis Mini will ship with the following accessories — two wired controllers, a USB power adapter, a power cable, and an HDMI cable. The Sega Genesis Mini's price has not been revealed yet, but Sega has confirmed that it will ship with 40 preloaded games. Ten of these 40 games have been listed on the Sega Genesis Mini website, with more to be added in the lead up to its launch. The Sega Genesis Mini price is $80 (around Rs. 5,500) and the Sega Mega Drive Mini is EUR 80 (close to Rs. 6,250). No India launch plans have been confirmed at the time of filing this story. Gadgets 360 has requested Sega's India distributor for comment and will update the story if we hear from it.

Sega Genesis Mini is listed here along with 10 of the games to be released at launch. These games are:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

ToeJam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

There is a separate website — Mega Drive Mini — for the console's release in Europe and Australia. The Japanese variant of the Mega Drive Mini will ship with the six-button controller and a different set of games. The games announced so far for Sega Mega Drive Mini in Japan are:

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Shining Force

Powerball

Gunstar Heroes

Comix Zone

Space Harrier 2

Mado Monogatari I

Puyo Puyo 2

Rent a Hero

The Japanese variant of the Sega Mega Drive Mini with the six-button controller

Sega's not the only company that's tried to cash in on nostalgia by selling a modern version of retro gaming consoles. Nintendo has already made the NES Classic and the SNES Classic Mini, whereas Sony's made the PlayStation Classic. Not all of these have been successful, but there appears to be a niche for retro consoles.

