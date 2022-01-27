Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Seagate Launches Star Wars Beskar Ingot Hard Drives, Game Drive for Xbox in India

Seagate Launches Star Wars Beskar Ingot Hard Drives, Game Drive for Xbox in India

Seagate plans to release more Star Wars-inspired designs in the future.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 January 2022 16:10 IST
Seagate Launches Star Wars Beskar Ingot Hard Drives, Game Drive for Xbox in India

Photo Credit: Seagate

Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot external HDD sports a customisable RGB LED light

Highlights
  • Seagate Wars Beskar Ingot external HDD is inspired by The Mandalorian
  • Game Drive for Xbox features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface
  • It is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One

Seagate has announced that it is collaborating with Lucas Films to release collectible PC gaming storage device designs inspired by the Star Wars franchise. The first release in the collaboration is a family of Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drives. These external hard drives celebrate the legends of the Mandalorian galaxy. Additionally, Seagate has also unveiled a new Game Drive for Xbox and Game Drive for Xbox - Halo Infinite Special Edition (SE). These new external hard drives are compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drive price, availability

Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drive will be available in 2TB capacity on the Seagate Gaming product page on Amazon and will be priced at Rs. 6,199.

Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drive specifications, features

The Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drive will be launched in India as a special edition FireCuda external HDD. The drive is designed to resemble an ingot from Beskar including its imperial stamp that featured in The Mandalorian. It sports an RGB LED bar that gamers can customise to match their gaming setups.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox and Game Drive for Xbox - Halo Infinite SE price, availability

Game Drive for Xbox will be in 2TB (Rs. 6,199) and 4TB (Rs. 9,399) options on the Seagate Gaming product page on Amazon. Game Drive for Xbox – Halo Infinite SE will be available from February in 2TB (Rs. 8,499) and 5TB (Rs. 12,499) storage capacities.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox and Game Drive for Xbox - Halo Infinite SE specifications, features

Game Drive for Xbox features green LED lighting to complement the modern generation of Xbox consoles. Seagate has also designed a special collectible edition of this game drive to celebrate the release of Halo Infinite. Game Drive for Xbox - Halo Infinite SE is tagged with exclusive artwork inspired by Halo and Master Chief's aesthetic. It is also equipped with customisable LED lighting.

Both of these game drives feature a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and do not require a separate power cord. As mentioned earlier, these drives are compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Additionally, it supports the Game Pass. These drives can be easily installed in under 2 minutes through Xbox OS, according to the company.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Seagate, Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot, Xbox, Game Drive for Xbox, Halo Infinite, external HDD, The Mandalorian
Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Design, Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Related Stories

Seagate Launches Star Wars Beskar Ingot Hard Drives, Game Drive for Xbox in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  3. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  4. Vivo Y75 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Goes Global, Redmi Note 11S Debuts Alongside
  6. Cryptocurrency Bill at Union Budget 2022: Here's What to Expect
  7. Government Wants to Help Create Indigenous Smartphone OS
  8. OnePlus 9RT Review: Better Late Than Never
  9. Redmi Smart Band Pro Set to Launch in India on February 9
  10. PlayStation Plus February 2022 Free Games Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Launches New Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for Watch Series 6
  2. Seagate Launches Star Wars Beskar Ingot Hard Drives, Game Drive for Xbox in India
  3. Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Design, Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  4. Apple Retains Most Valuable Brand Title in 2022; Amazon, Google, Microsoft Amongst Top 10 Brands: Report
  5. Most OTT Consumers in India Frustrated Looking for Something to Watch: Accenture Survey
  6. PlayStation Plus February 2022 Free Games Include EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, More
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G Bluetooth SIG Certification Hints at Imminent Launch
  8. Redmi Smart Band Pro India Launch Date Set for February 9, Alongside Redmi Note 11S
  9. PUBG: Battlegrounds Hosting Epic Fails Event, Winners to Get In-Game Currency, Survivor Pass
  10. 'We Have Competitive Advantages in Mining': Vladimir Putin Hints at Crypto Positivity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.