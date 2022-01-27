Seagate has announced that it is collaborating with Lucas Films to release collectible PC gaming storage device designs inspired by the Star Wars franchise. The first release in the collaboration is a family of Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drives. These external hard drives celebrate the legends of the Mandalorian galaxy. Additionally, Seagate has also unveiled a new Game Drive for Xbox and Game Drive for Xbox - Halo Infinite Special Edition (SE). These new external hard drives are compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drive price, availability

Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drive will be available in 2TB capacity on the Seagate Gaming product page on Amazon and will be priced at Rs. 6,199.

Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drive specifications, features

The Star Wars Beskar Ingot Drive will be launched in India as a special edition FireCuda external HDD. The drive is designed to resemble an ingot from Beskar including its imperial stamp that featured in The Mandalorian. It sports an RGB LED bar that gamers can customise to match their gaming setups.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox and Game Drive for Xbox - Halo Infinite SE price, availability

Game Drive for Xbox will be in 2TB (Rs. 6,199) and 4TB (Rs. 9,399) options on the Seagate Gaming product page on Amazon. Game Drive for Xbox – Halo Infinite SE will be available from February in 2TB (Rs. 8,499) and 5TB (Rs. 12,499) storage capacities.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox and Game Drive for Xbox - Halo Infinite SE specifications, features

Game Drive for Xbox features green LED lighting to complement the modern generation of Xbox consoles. Seagate has also designed a special collectible edition of this game drive to celebrate the release of Halo Infinite. Game Drive for Xbox - Halo Infinite SE is tagged with exclusive artwork inspired by Halo and Master Chief's aesthetic. It is also equipped with customisable LED lighting.

Both of these game drives feature a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and do not require a separate power cord. As mentioned earlier, these drives are compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Additionally, it supports the Game Pass. These drives can be easily installed in under 2 minutes through Xbox OS, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.