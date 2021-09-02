Technology News
Seagate FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD With Up to 7,300MBps Read Speeds Launched in India

Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the 500GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 September 2021 18:57 IST
Seagate FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD With Up to 7,300MBps Read Speeds Launched in India

Photo Credit: Seagate

Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD with heatsink is compatible with PlayStation 5

Highlights
  • Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD has twice the transfer speed of PCIe Gen3 SSDs
  • It is offered with a three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan
  • Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD is built using M.2 2280 double-side form factor

Seagate FireCuda 530 is the latest gaming solid state drive (SSD) from the company. The PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD can deliver sequential read speeds of up to 7,300MBps. The SSD is offered in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. Seagate FireCuda 530 uses its PCIe Gen4 power to have twice as fast transfer rates when compared to PCIe Gen3 SSDs and is claimed by the company to be 12 times faster than SATA-based SSDs. The Seagate gaming SSD comes in two versions - the vanilla FireCuda 530 and FireCuda 530 with heatsink.

Seagate FireCuda 530 Price in India, availability

The vanilla Seagate FireCuda 530 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 500GB storage variant, Rs. 18,999 for the 1TB storage variant, and Rs. 38,499 for the 2TB storage variant. The gaming SSD from Seagate is available to purchase via various online and offline authorised resellers starting today, September 2. The SSD will soon be offered via Amazon but it is not clear when it will be made available to purchase. The Amazon listing shows 'currently unavailable' at the time of writing.

Seagate FireCuda 530 with heatsink is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 500GB storage variant, Rs. 20,999 for the 1TB storage variant, and Rs. 39,999 for the 2TB storage variant. These will be available to purchase by the end of September.

The SSD comes with a three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan along with a five-year limited warranty.

Seagate FireCuda 530 specifications, features

The PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD is claimed to be twice as fast compared to PCIe Gen3 SSD in transfer rates. Seagate FireCuda 530 can deliver up to 7,300MBps sequential read speeds and up to 6,900MBps sequential write speeds. The SSD can also last longer with its 1.8M MTBF (mean time between failures) up to 5,100 TBW (TeraBytes Written). This means users can write and delete 70 percent of the capacity of the SSD every day for five years.

Seagate FireCuda 530 is built with a Seagate-validated E18 controller and 3D TLC NAND to offer fast speeds and durability while gaming. The SSD is built using M.2 2280 double-side form factor. The FireCuda 530 with heatsink is compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles. However, users would need PlayStation 5 beta system software for it to work.

The SSD also comes with Seagate's SeaTools and DiscWizard that will make it easier for users to add new drives to their computers while also monitoring the health and performance of the SSD.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Marvel's Midnight Suns Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Turn-Based Action, Storyline, More
Airtel Brings Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 2,798 Prepaid Plans With Bundled Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

