Sea of Thieves for the Xbox One and Windows PC finally has a release date. Unveiled at The Game Awards 2017 amidst ads galore, the game will be available on March 20, 2018. Developed by Rare, the British studio responsible for classics like GoldenEye 007 and Conker's Bad Fur Day, Sea of Thieves is an open-world pirate-themed multiplayer and co-operative game.

First announced at E3 2015, Sea of Thieves has been development since. Rare has iterated over early versions of the game with the Sea of Thieves Insider Programme, enlisting a vocal community to help it out. With sign-ups for the last Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha over, it's safe to say Rare should have more details on what to expect next soon.

The announcement of Sea of Thieves' release date bodes well for Microsoft. Despite launching the Xbox One X, the company has come under flak for a lack of exclusive games to justify owning an Xbox One. With Crackdown 3 in limbo and no new Halo or Gears of War title in sight, Sea of Thieves should provide Xbox One owners a reason to hold on to their consoles just awhile longer.

