Sea of Thieves The Hungering Deep Free Update Out Now

Microsoft Studios has released the first of three planned updates for its shared world piracy adventure title, Sea of Thieves. It's called The Hungering Deep, and it's available free of cost to existing owners of the game on Xbox One and Windows 10, even if you have access via subscription service Xbox Game Pass.

The Hungering Deep update for Sea of Thieves brings a new AI threat called Megalodon, new tools to help players, new customisation options, and time-limited cosmetic rewards. Here's the full description courtesy of the official announcement on the Xbox Wire blog:

The Hungering Deep campaign offers players an unforgettable new adventure, where players will unravel the mystery of the monstrous Megalodon, a new AI threat that players will be working together to defeat. We’ve provided new tools to help you accomplish this feat – the speaking trumpet and a flag system – each offering a new way to communicate with other players on the high seas, alongside a new instrument in the Drum, which will form a key part of uncovering the secrets of the Megalodon. We are also introducing Scars and Tattoos with this update for players to further customize their pirate look. There are a series of time-limited cosmetic rewards included with the campaign, so get out there on the seas and keep an eye on what’s beneath the water.

New cosmetic upgrades include shark hunter figurehead, sails, hull and flag, sailor sail tints, Majestic Sovereign clothing, Pirate Legends dress, and more. The update also includes performance improvements and various bug fixes.

To access The Hungering Deep update, make sure you've downloaded and installed the latest Sea of Thieves update – v1.1.0 – on your Xbox One or Windows 10 device. Two more updates will be released during the western summer: Cursed Sails and Forsaken Shores.

Sea of Thieves released back in March to middling reviews from critics, including us. A big pain point was the utter lack of content, which these new updates will go some way to relieve.