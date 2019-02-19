Scalebound to Be a Nintendo Switch Exclusive: Report

It appears that cancelled Xbox One and Windows 10 exclusive Scalebound may grace the Nintendo Switch. According to a report from Nintendo blog Nintendo Insider, the Platinum Games-developed title may be making a comeback. Though it's unclear if it would be in the same form given that the Nintendo Switch's specifications are nowhere close to the Xbox One. Scalebound was helmed by industry legend Hideki Kamiya and was shown off at events like Gamescom 2015. It was an open-world action game that combined role-playing game features like character customisation and skill trees with deadly beasts to defeat.

"I have confidence in my sources to report that it is my understanding that Scalebound has been resurrected as a project to be released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive," writes Nintendo Insider's Alex Seedhouse.

"Given Microsoft's previous involvement, it remains unclear to me whether development has been completely rebooted from scratch or, at the least, its ambition scaled back – seeing as it's now destined for the nimble, but less powerful, portable home console."

While this Xbox One and Windows 10 exclusive did not have the best of Gamescom debuts it recovered quickly thanks to the game's developers showing off exactly what it was about at hands-off demo sessions through the duration of Gamescom 2015.

Not only did it promise hack-and-slash combat synonymous with Platinum Games, but character customisation and skill trees well. And that's just the background to your taking down a gargantuan mantis with the help of an equally giant dragon.

It will be interesting to see how Scalebound is brought to the Switch, if at all. Though given Platinum's pedigree, it should be a polished affair much like Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2.

