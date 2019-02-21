Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature Steam PC Game Streaming: Report

Samsung may partner with PC gaming giant Valve to bring Steam PC game streaming to the Samsung Galaxy S10 family of devices. According to a report citing sources that "can be trusted as being in the know", PC gamers may be able to stream from their computers to the Samsung Galaxy S10 to play while on the go. Samsung is no stranger to working with game companies, partnering with Fortnite developer Epic Games for Galaxy-exclusive skins. Furthermore, Samsung has worked with Valve in the past with a customised Steam Link app for Samsung Galaxy devices.

"If you leave your PC on at home, you can actually stream from your PC to your phone," claimed a source speaking to WCCFTech. "So you can actually play Steam games on your phone whilst your PC is on at home."

If true, this would be an interesting state of affairs when you consider the state of PC gaming at the moment. With Epic Games hijacking PC titles that were destined to hit Steam like Metro Exodus and World War Z, adding additional features to Steam gives its vocal, rabid fanbase a reason to bother with Valve's storefront as well as giving developers another way to engage with their audiences.

Previously, Valve and Samsung released a custom Steam Link app for Galaxy devices.Compared to the original Steam Link app, the Steam Link for Galaxy has a more convenient user interface, SamMobile notes. It starts the gaming process only after establishing connectivity with a supported controller. This means that you won't be able to use the app on your Galaxy handset, no matter how advanced it is in terms of hardware (or price), if you don't own a required controller.

It's this precedent that makes us wonder how a streaming feature, if true, would materialise. Reason being, lugging around a controller to play games on your Samsung Galaxy S10 device would be cumbersome and defeats the purpose.

