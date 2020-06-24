Samsung Odyssey G9 has been launched as a new entry into Samsung's curved gaming monitor portfolio. The Odyssey G9 was first unveiled at CES 2020 and boasts of high-end gaming features such as a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms GTG response time, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. The massive 49-inch panel is also HDR10+ certified. It carries impressive specifications on the inside but does not compromise on aesthetics with its lighting effects on the back and a futuristic design. Samsung says the Odyssey G9 will be available soon, globally, and has detailed all its features.

Samsung Odyssey G9 price

Samsung has not shared pricing for the Samsung Odyssey G9 as of yet. However, Samsung said the gaming monitor will go on sale globally this month itself, which means pricing should be revealed in the coming days. Notably, there is no information on if and when the Odyssey G9 will come to India.

Samsung Odyssey G9 specifications

The Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor comes in at 49 inches and has a Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD 5,120x1,440 pixels) resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio. With its 1000R curvature, Samsung says the Odyssey G9 offers a more deep and immersive experience. It comes with a VA panel boasting of a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GTG (Grey to Grey) response time. The Odyssey G9 has HDR10+ certification as well as Nvidia G-Sync support. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and a typical contrast ratio of 2500:1. The monitor offers 88 percent coverage of NTSC colour gamut, 125 percent sRGB coverage, and 92 percent Adobe RGB coverage.

The horizontal and vertical viewing angles on the Samsung Odyssey G9 are 178 degrees. Its features include flicker free technology, eye saver mode, picture-in-picture, game mode, FreeSync Premium Pro, black equaliser, and low input lag mode. For connectivity, the Odyssey G9 offers two DisplayPorts, an HDMI port, two USB ports, and a headphone jack. There are no speakers on the Odyssey G9.

The monitor supports 100x100 wall mounting and the stand offers height adjustment, tilt, and swivel capabilities. The Samsung Odyssey G9 weighs 16.7kg.

Talking about the aesthetics, the Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor has “Infinity Core Lighting” on the back which gives 52 colors and 5 lighting effects. It comes in a glossy white colour with futuristic design on the back and what seems to be a ventilation slit near the top.

