Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor Launched, Global Availability to Begin This Month

Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor Launched, Global Availability to Begin This Month

Samsung Odyssey G9 has a VA panel that gives it a 1ms (GTG) response time and 178-degree viewing angles.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 June 2020 14:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor Launched, Global Availability to Begin This Month

Samsung Odyssey G9 comes in a gloss white colour

Highlights
  • Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor has been launched
  • It will go on sale globally this month
  • Samsung Odyssey G9 has a 49-inch display with 240Hz refresh rate

Samsung Odyssey G9 has been launched as a new entry into Samsung's curved gaming monitor portfolio. The Odyssey G9 was first unveiled at CES 2020 and boasts of high-end gaming features such as a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms GTG response time, and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. The massive 49-inch panel is also HDR10+ certified. It carries impressive specifications on the inside but does not compromise on aesthetics with its lighting effects on the back and a futuristic design. Samsung says the Odyssey G9 will be available soon, globally, and has detailed all its features.

Samsung Odyssey G9 price

Samsung has not shared pricing for the Samsung Odyssey G9 as of yet. However, Samsung said the gaming monitor will go on sale globally this month itself, which means pricing should be revealed in the coming days. Notably, there is no information on if and when the Odyssey G9 will come to India.

Samsung Odyssey G9 specifications

The Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor comes in at 49 inches and has a Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD 5,120x1,440 pixels) resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio. With its 1000R curvature, Samsung says the Odyssey G9 offers a more deep and immersive experience. It comes with a VA panel boasting of a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GTG (Grey to Grey) response time. The Odyssey G9 has HDR10+ certification as well as Nvidia G-Sync support. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and a typical contrast ratio of 2500:1. The monitor offers 88 percent coverage of NTSC colour gamut, 125 percent sRGB coverage, and 92 percent Adobe RGB coverage.

The horizontal and vertical viewing angles on the Samsung Odyssey G9 are 178 degrees. Its features include flicker free technology, eye saver mode, picture-in-picture, game mode, FreeSync Premium Pro, black equaliser, and low input lag mode. For connectivity, the Odyssey G9 offers two DisplayPorts, an HDMI port, two USB ports, and a headphone jack. There are no speakers on the Odyssey G9.

The monitor supports 100x100 wall mounting and the stand offers height adjustment, tilt, and swivel capabilities. The Samsung Odyssey G9 weighs 16.7kg.

Talking about the aesthetics, the Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor has “Infinity Core Lighting” on the back which gives 52 colors and 5 lighting effects. It comes in a glossy white colour with futuristic design on the back and what seems to be a ventilation slit near the top.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Odyssey G9, Samsung Odyssey G9 price, Samsung Odyssey G9 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Play Makes It Easier to Run Targeted Promotions for Apps
Flipkart Now Supports Kannada, Tamil, Telugu Languages to Reach New Customers

Related Stories

Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor Launched, Global Availability to Begin This Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  2. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  3. Google Search Now Lets You Easily Find What to Watch Today
  4. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
  5. OnePlus TV 2020 Models Are Now Listed for Pre-Booking on Amazon
  6. Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Unveiled
  7. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  8. Acer Predator Lineup, Nitro 7 Laptops Updated With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs
  9. Indiabulls Has Been Reportedly Breached by CLOP Ransomware Operators
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Phone With Dimensity 1000+ SoC Tipped to Launch in July, Mi 10 Pro Plus Launch Rumoured for August
  2. Flipkart Now Supports Kannada, Tamil, Telugu Languages to Reach New Customers
  3. Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor Launched, Global Availability to Begin This Month
  4. Google Play Makes It Easier to Run Targeted Promotions for Apps
  5. Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C3 Price in India Increased, Now Retail Starting at Rs. 8,999
  6. Google Search Makes It Easier to Find New TV Shows, Movies in India
  7. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India, Priced From Rs. 9,990 Onwards
  8. OnePlus TV 2020 Models Are Now Listed for Pre-Booking on Amazon With Extended Warranty Offer
  9. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  10. Shaadi.com Removes Controversial Skin Colour Search Filter After Criticism
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com